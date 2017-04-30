PLAYER VERDICTS: Baldwin was the best of an ordinary bunch

Peterborough United were well beaten by Bolton in the final League One game of the season today (April 30).

Bolton sealed automatic promotion with a comfortable 3-0 win at the Macron Stadium.

Posh defended soundly, but offered nothing going forward.

Luke McGee: Stood up to a tough test very well. Signed off an excellent campaign with a couple of strong saves. He’ll be missed next season 7

Michael Bostwick: Defended his part of the pitch as strongly as usual. A good competitor who Posh need to retain 7

Jack Baldwin: Good display in the middle of a back three and he had to be as Bolton dominated large chunks of the contest 7.5

Andrew Hughes: Defended numerous crosses into the Posh penalty area well enough. Replaced midway through the second half 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Showed promise going forward and understandable naivety when defending from a wing-back position. Bizarrely pulled up for two foul throws by a very suspect referee 6

Lewis Freestone: I like the look of this youngster. Had it tough against the tricky Morais, but stuck to his task. Didn’t appear fazed by the huge crowd 6

Chris Forrester: The captain saw a lot of the ball in the first half, but played it too safe most of the time 5

Callum Chettle: Aside from the occasional burst forward, the midfielder was quiet 5

Marcus Maddison: Hardly seen in the first-half, disappeared in the second half 5

Tom Nichols: Collected the ball in deep positions, but too easily knocked off it. Passed up the best Posh chance to score when hesitating after bursting into the penalty aree just before the break 5

Craig Mackail-Smith: Never made an impact against the best defence in the division 5

Substitutes

Gwion Edwards: (for Nichols, 62 mins).

Ryan Tafazolli: (for Hughes, 64 mins).

Andrea Borg: (for Da Silva Lopes, 74 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Michael Smith: (not used)

Brad Inman: (not used).

Junior Morias: (not used).