PLAYER VERDICTS: All-action Anthony leads the way, but gets few followers

There were some decent performances, but too many bad ones as Peterborough United were beaten 1-0 at home by Blackpool today (November 18).

Anthony Grant picked up another man-of-the-match award for another all-action display.

Conor O’Malley: Beaten by a deflected goal on his Football League debut. A couple of smart near post stops and held a couple of long-range efforts comfortably 6.5

Jack Baldwin: Was stretched and tested by the speed and mobility of Solomon-Otabor and didn’t always cope. Hauled off at half-time 5

Steven Taylor: Kyle Vassell gave him his toughest test of the season. The Blackpool striker was big, strong and hard to shake off the ball. Unlucky to deflect only goal past O’Malley and made one good block from Vassell late in first half 5.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Not as comfortable as in recent weeks. One superb clearing header from a corner early on, followed by one poor challenge which led to a caution 5.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes; Posh had far bigger problems than their out of position wing-back. One fine header off the line in the first minute, set up a great chance for Marriott at 0-0 and delivered a couple of excellent crosses in the second half 7

Andrew Hughes: A surprise he was picked for a home game ahead of Edwards whose attacking dash from the wing back position was badly missed. An honest professional, but he might be better suited to a flat back four. Irritated Maddison with some poor passing in the second-half 5

Anthony Grant: What a top-class attitude this midfielder has. Puts others to shame with his all-action displays. Not everything comes off for him, but his sheer commitment made him a worthy sponsors’ man-of-the-match 8

Michael Doughty: He initially struggled with the movement of Blackpool’s midfield, but he kept plugging away and turned up in more advanced positions to good effect. One fine shot from 20 yards in the first half was well saved 6

Marcus Maddison: Even when not at his best he still created numerous scoring chances with superb long passes or outstanding crosses. It’s remarkable the ball isn’t fed to him more often than it is 7.5

Danny Lloyd: A real ‘after the lord mayor’s show’ comedown for the hat-trick hero of the FA Cup replay. Lacked the technique to hold on to the ball or the passing ability to bring teammates into the game 5

Jack Marriott: Adopted a shoot on sight policy in the first-half and missed two great chances to score. He tries hard, but he also tries to do too much himself 5.5

Substitutes:

Gwion Edwards: (for Baldwin, 46 mins) Should have started, but missed a sitter soon after coming on and was then usually crowded out of possession 5

Idris Kanu: (for Lloyd, 57 mins) At the moment he lacks the nous to take on these big, strong League One defenders 5

Jermaine Anderson: (for Doughty, 66 mins) Looked slow and cumbersome, gave the ball away too often 5

Jonathan Bond: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).