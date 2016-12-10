PLAYER VERDICTS: A Taylor-made replacement for Marcus Maddison.

Search

Michael Bostwick of Posh is congratulated after scoring his first goal of the season in a 5-2 win over Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The absence of star player Marcus Maddison didn’t hinder Peterborough United against Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium today (December 10).

Paul Taylor stepped into the injured attacker’s boots and delivered a man-of-the-match display as Posh won 5-2.

Leo Da Silva Lopes of Posh battles for possession with nJay O'Shea of Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: Beaten by two deflected shots from distance. Strangely, considering how poor Posh were in the first-half, he didn’t have a lot else to save 6

Michael Smith: He has turned into a very consistent right-back. Not seen to great effect going forward, but his side of the defence was by far the most secure 6.5

Andrew Hughes: It was hard work in the first-half as Chesterfield tried to exploit a lot of space down the left side of the Posh defence. Susceptible to quick, tricky wingers, but he battled on and was much better after the break 6

Michael Bostwick: Troubled by the wily and strong Evans before the break and mis-timed a few tackles as opponents skipped past him. Claimed his first goal of the season with a fine late drive 6

Posh midfielder Brad Inman made his club debut as a late substitute in the 5-2 win over Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: The best of a back four who struggled against a decent attacking side for 45 minutes. The big centre-back was usually the defender blocking shots and clearing danger with his head 7

Chris Forrester: Neat and tidy on the ball as ever, but he’s not the best at spotting opposition danger around the Posh penalty area. Passing the ball is his strength, tackling is a weakness 6

Gwion Edwards: He’s been a superb summer signing. Full of pace and energy and with an eye for goal as his 25-yard screamer proved again in this game. A man-of-the-match contender for his tireless efforts 8

Leo Da Silva Lopes: One of his more lethargic displays, although punctuated by bursts of athleticism and class. He is struggling for consistency, but he is only just 18 5.5

Paul Taylor: A dymanic display including his first League One goal since August 16 and two quality assists. He still gave the ball away a bit too often, but in this sort of mood he’s impossible to contain for long. Great feet and speed were on display 8.5

Tom Nichols: A great start with a goal in the first minute and showed some lovely touches throughout. Set up Taylor’s goal with a neat pass and his own second goal was a splendid finish. A big improvement 7.5

Shaquile Coulthirst: Played a part in the opening goal and his speed stretches defences, but he needs to work on his passing and his awareness 5.5

Substitutes:

Brad Inman: (for Edwards, 87 mins).

George Moncur: (for Coulthirst, 67 mins).

Nathan Oduwa: (for Da Silva Lopes, 86 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).