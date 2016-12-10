PLAYER VERDICTS: A Taylor-made replacement for Marcus Maddison.

The absence of star player Marcus Maddison didn’t hinder Peterborough United against Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium today (December 10).

Paul Taylor stepped into the injured attacker’s boots and delivered a man-of-the-match display as Posh won 5-2.

Leo Da Silva Lopes of Posh battles for possession with nJay O'Shea of Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: Beaten by two deflected shots from distance. Strangely, considering how poor Posh were in the first-half, he didn’t have a lot else to save 6

Michael Smith: He has turned into a very consistent right-back. Not seen to great effect going forward, but his side of the defence was by far the most secure 6.5

Andrew Hughes: It was hard work in the first-half as Chesterfield tried to exploit a lot of space down the left side of the Posh defence. Susceptible to quick, tricky wingers, but he battled on and was much better after the break 6

Michael Bostwick: Troubled by the wily and strong Evans before the break and mis-timed a few tackles as opponents skipped past him. Claimed his first goal of the season with a fine late drive 6

Posh midfielder Brad Inman made his club debut as a late substitute in the 5-2 win over Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: The best of a back four who struggled against a decent attacking side for 45 minutes. The big centre-back was usually the defender blocking shots and clearing danger with his head 7

Chris Forrester: Neat and tidy on the ball as ever, but he’s not the best at spotting opposition danger around the Posh penalty area. Passing the ball is his strength, tackling is a weakness 6

Gwion Edwards: He’s been a superb summer signing. Full of pace and energy and with an eye for goal as his 25-yard screamer proved again in this game. A man-of-the-match contender for his tireless efforts 8

Leo Da Silva Lopes: One of his more lethargic displays, although punctuated by bursts of athleticism and class. He is struggling for consistency, but he is only just 18 5.5

Paul Taylor: A dymanic display including his first League One goal since August 16 and two quality assists. He still gave the ball away a bit too often, but in this sort of mood he’s impossible to contain for long. Great feet and speed were on display 8.5

Tom Nichols: A great start with a goal in the first minute and showed some lovely touches throughout. Set up Taylor’s goal with a neat pass and his own second goal was a splendid finish. A big improvement 7.5

Shaquile Coulthirst: Played a part in the opening goal and his speed stretches defences, but he needs to work on his passing and his awareness 5.5

Substitutes:

Brad Inman: (for Edwards, 87 mins).

George Moncur: (for Coulthirst, 67 mins).

Nathan Oduwa: (for Da Silva Lopes, 86 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).