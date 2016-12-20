PLAYER VERDICTS: A solid defence, a quality ‘keeper and a midfield scoring ace

Peterborough United’s rock-solid back four impressed again as they kept a second successive clean sheet at the ABAX Stadium tonight (December 20).

Goalkeeper Luke McGee was also excellent as Posh beat Notts County 2-0 to set up a mouth-watering third round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the new year.

Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst holds off Notts County's Alan Smith.

Luke McGee: A third penalty save of the season for the best Posh goalkeeper of recent times. Made a couple of other crucial stops with his legs also. Another top display 8

Michael Smith: Continues to play very strongly. Good cross to create opening goal, but also defensively very sound 7.5

Andrew Hughes: Steady effort apart from the occasional drift out of position. Supported the Posh attack more than in recent games 6.5

Michael Bostwick: The sort of powerful performance Posh fans have come to expect. Reacted well to make sure Jon Stead didn’t convert the rebound from the penalty save and was usually in the way whenever County threatened 8

Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards slides into a tackle in the win over Notts County/ Photo: David Lowndes.

Ryan Tafazolli: It’s a very tough centre of defence Posh possess these days. Tafazolli was quick to see danger and snuff it out. Also won numerous aerial challenges in the opposition penalty area 8

Chris Forrester: Kept things ticking over nicely in the middle of the park 6.5

Le Da Silva Lopes: Just the odd flash of his obvious potential. Just the odd sloppy moment also 6

Gwion Edwards: A fourth goal in four games and did his best to keep driving Posh forward. Impressive again 8

Paul Taylor: A brilliant goal, but pulled up lame soon afterwards and substituted. Worth a good mark for the quality of his strike into the top corner 7

Shaquile Coulthirst: His speed stretches defences and helps Posh get out of their own half. His workrate is great, but he needs to be more clinical with his passing and his shooting 6

Tom Nichols: Put another good shift in for the team. Might have scored a couple of goals with stronger touches 6

Substitutes:

Brad Inman: (for Taylor, 35 mins) Struggled to get involved, but the 65 minutes will do him the world of good 5.5

Nathan Oduwa: (for Coulthirst, 74 mins).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (for Edwards, 89 mins).

Adil Nabi: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).