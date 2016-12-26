PLAYER VERDICTS: A day when the forward players failed to deliver

Peterborough United endured a day (December 26) to forget in front of goal.

Posh spurned several scoring chances and were fortunate goalkeeper Luke McGee was in such good form at the other end of the pitch as they drew 1-1 with Gillingham in a League One game at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh striker Tom Nichols pushed this glorious scoring chance wide of the goal in the first-half. Photo: David Lowndes.

Luke McGee: He really is a top-notch ‘keeper. Some top saves in the first-half, clean handling throughout and it took a high-class finish to beat him in the final minutes 8

Michael Smith: The Northern Ireland international is enjoying his most consistent run of form in a Posh shirt. His side of the defence is usually very secure. Some poor crosses the only drawback for him 6.5

Andrew Hughes: The odd burst forward from the left-back position promised more than it delivered. Very solid defensively though and generally kept dangerous forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas at bay 7

Michael Bostwick: He is a ball magnet in his own penalty area because his positioning is usally so good. Skinned a couple of times by good Gillingham play early, but it was generally a very strong display, although manager partly pointed the finger at him for the equalising goal 7.5

Posh midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes sent this shot well wide of goal in the 1-1 draw with Gillingham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ryan Tafazolli: Again ensured the middle of the Posh defence was rock solid, but should have scored in the first-half from one glorious opportunity from a corner 7

Chris Forrester: Failed to find his range with his long passing throughout the game, but he alone of the forward players seemed to realise the importance of keeping possession in the final stages 6.5

Gwion Edwards: Not at his best, but his standards have been impossibly high recently. It comes as a surprise when he doesn’t hit the target when he shoots which was the case here on a couple of occasions 6.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Worked hard defensively first-half, but he struggled when Posh came under the cosh towards the end. Only glimpses of his ability on the ball 6

Marcus Maddison: Two excellent set-piece deliveries aside, this was a poor return to action. He struggled more the further the game went on. Someone else needs to take on the shooting from set-pieces 5

Shaquile Coulthirst: Still no sign of quality accompanying the impressive work ethic. Most under threat from the latest return of Lee Angol 5

Tom Nichols: He did create the Posh goal, but otherwise this was one of those days for a striker who found space behind the defence easily enough, but who spurned numerous scoring positions. Didn’t hide which is a good thing 4.5

Substitutes:

Lee Angol (for Coulthirst, 61 mins): Added strength, composyre and most importantly a finish to the side 7

George Moncur (for Maddison, 67 mins): A couple of dangerous runs, but couldn’t find a killer pass 6

Nathan Oduwa (for Nichols, 90 mins).

Brad Inman: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).