PLAYER VERDICTS: A big dip in form by Peterborough United players

Peterborough United players couldn’t transfer their weekend form to a League One match at Oldham tonight (SDeptember 26).

Too many individual performances dipped considerably and a 3-2 defeat against 10 men was the result.

Posh defended solidly when playing with three central defenders, but bacme sloppy when chasing victory late in the match.

Jonathan Bond: Unlucky with the first Oldham goal, might have prevented the second one, no chance with the third goal 6.5

Steven Taylor: Hardly put a foot wrong in the first half when Posh were comfortable. Found Doyle a handful after the break. 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Pretty much outstanding until one moment of sloppiness helped to give Oldham a shock second half lead 7

Jack Baldwin: The odd ill-timed lunge aside he was solid enough until his substitution 7

Liam Shephard: He’s not as effective as a wing-back as he is as an orthodox right back. Troubled by a tricky left winger in the first half and no surprise to see him substituted as Posh chased the win 5.5

Andrew Hughes: A competent defensive display, but offered very little going forward which is a key part of the wing-back role 6

Chris Forrester: The old Chris Forrester would have dominated opponents like these, but he was tentative and pretty inaccurate throughout 5

Michael Doughty: He’s started to look a little leg weary in the middle of the park. Picked out some careful passes, but no invention and very little tackling for a change 5

Marcus Maddison: Clever to win the penalty which he converted. His crossing from open play was better than his set-piece delivery. Closely marked throughout and couldn’t link up with strikers as a result 6.5

Junior Morias: Was starting to have an impact on the game when he picked up a serious-looking injury towards the end of the first-half 6

Jack Marriott: Struck the post and scored again. He didn’t stop running, but he was poorly served by those behind him and alongside him 6

Substitutes

Idris Kanu: (for Morias, 36 mins) Very little influence on the game 5

Ricky Miller: (for Baldwin, 69 mins) Unlucky not to win a second penalty and looked a livewire when he came on 6.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Shephard, 60 mins). Steady, cautioned for a wild tackle 6

Danny Lloyd: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).