PLAYER INTERVIEW: The new boy is impressed by his new boss

Transfer deadline day (January 31) arrival Anthony Grant had a two-word explanation for choosing Posh over other suitors.

“Grant McCann,” Grant said. “The manager was the key for me. He knows what he wants and he knows how he wants to get it.”

Posh manager Grant McCann left a good first impression on Anthony Grant.

Grant is a man of few words, and even fewer media interviews.

He did speak to the club’s official press department moments after putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, but he declined an opportunity to talk about making his Posh debut at the home of Port Vale, the club he has just left.

Grant has long been on the Posh radar. He looks to be the perfect player for a place in front of the back four in McCann’s preferred midfield diamond system.

He’s dynamic, he loves a tackle (he’s collected 10 yellow cards and a red card this season and is just one more caution away from a two-game suspension), but he can also play.

Michael Bostwick is on the Posh injury list.

“I’m excited by this opportunity,” Grant added. I’m glad I’m here. It was a hectic day, but we got it done.

“It’s great to join a club fighting for promotion. It’s also good to join a club that likes to play attacking football, that likes to pass the ball and score lots of goals.

“That’s the sort of football I want to be involved in. There are some young players in the dressing room, but there are also some experienced men.

“If I can help players develop that’s great, but I’m also willing to listen and learn from others.

“I think I can be a good player at this level. I’ve played a lot of games, but first I must train hard Thursday and Friday to get into the team.”

Grant is a veteran of over 400 competitive first-team games for eight different clubs.

He started at Chelsea, for whom he made one substitute appearance, but has played most of his matches for Southend, Crewe and Vale.