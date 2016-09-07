PLAYER INTERVIEW: Striker determined to repay his manager’s faith

Peterborough United striker Tom Nichols is determined to repay the faith shown in him by manager Grant McCann.

Nichols was struggling to break into the Posh starting line-up under manager previous boss Graham Westley, even before he suffered a season-ending injury in April.

Tom Nichols scores for |Posh at Oxford earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But the 23 year-old has flourished under McCann’s calm tutelage. He’s scored four goals so far this term and established himself as the club’s number one striker.

“It’s very important to work for a manager who trusts me and believes in how I play,” Nichols said. “At the start of the season Grant told me why I wasn’t in the team, but told me to keep working hard and when my chance cme to make sure I took it.

“That’s pretty much what has happened. Grant told all the players at the start of the season if they played well they would stay in the team and he’s been true to his word.

“I’ve always had confidence ion my ability. I just needed a chance and luckily when it came I took it. I’m feeling good and I’m happy with the way I’ve played.

“But I can’t afford to let my standard of performance slip. I need to keep scoring and to keep playing well for the team.

“I’ve had a good start that’s all. It’s the same with the team. I can improve and so can the team. In fact I have lots I can improve on. I’ve missed a couple of chances to score recently when i would have backed myself to finish.”

McCann is known to be happy with his preferred strike pairing of Nichols and Paul Taylor. Nichols is also happy with the understanding the pair have struck up.

Nichols added: “It’s not something I realise when I’m playing, but when we are shown clips of the games it’s obvious most of my best moments also involve ‘Tayls’.

“We have struck up a good partnership. Tayls is an exceptional plauyer, He can do things with the ball that I can’t do. He’s also very strong even though he doesn’t look it.

“Consistency is the key to our success though. We haven’t won two league games on the bounce yet. If we had won on Saturday (September 3) we would have been second.

“So although we’ve not been really flying yet, we’ve still found ourselves in a decent position.

“We will be a real force when we become more consistent.”

Nichols is expected to start up front alongside taylor in Saturday’s (Septem,ber 10) League One match with Port Vale at the ABAX Stadium.