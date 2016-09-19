PLAYER INTERVIEW: Opportunity could soon be knocking for Callum

Jermaine Anderson’s misfortune could be Callum Chettle’s gain

Everyone at Peterborough United, including the rivals for his place in the team, feels for midfielder Anderson who has suffered a serious knee injury for the second successive season. The 20 year-old will miss the rest of the current campaign after undergoing knee ligament surgery.

Jermaine Anderson has undergone surgery on his knee. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Teenager Leo Da Silva replaced Anderson in the starting line-up at Sheffield United on Saturday (September 17), but he was in turn was replaced by Chettle before the hour mark of a 1-0 League One defeat.

Chettle (20) has made a favourable impression at the ABAX Stadium since moving up from non-league football with Nuneaton Borough last January.

He’s yet to start a Fotball League game, but his opportunity can’t be far away.

Chettle, speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, said: “What has happened to Jermaine is horrible luck, but I am sure he will come back even better and stronger.

“It’s far from an ideal situation, but it is an opportunity for me. Competition for places in the centre of midfield will still be tough because Chris Forrester is a great player and Leo (Da Silva Lopes) is playing really well., but I do see an opportunity.

“I like to think I have made some good contributions from the substitutes’ bench and if I get my chance to start I will do my best to take it.

“It’s easy to say you’d do this and that when you are sitting on the bench, but it’s a different thing altogether to prove it on the pitch.

“I’m actually in a good place. I’m very happy with how things have gone when you consider where I’ve come from. Nuneaton were a full-time club, but being a non-league player is totally different to being a Football League player.

“I hadn’t really had a proper pre-season for two years before this year, but I feel strong.

“I’ve come to Peterborough to get my career going, not to get myself a move. I want to help them get back to where they belong, in the Championship.”

Callum is the son of Steve Chettle, a man with over 400 first-team appearances as a central defender with Nottingham Forest and the current assistant manager at Nuneaton.

“My dad was very comfortable on the ball and that’s how I’ve been brought up to play,” Chettle junior added. “Sometimes I can be too casual, but I’m learning.”

Chettle is expected to play for Posh Under 23s in a Central League game against AFC Wimbledon at the club’s training ground tomorrow (September 20, 2pm).