PLAYER INTERVIEW: Morias is inspired by the ‘Mac Attack’

Recenet Peterborough United signing Junior Morias is taking his inspiration from the club’s fabled ‘Mac Attack’.

Morias (21) has followed Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean in joining Posh from non-league football. Morias has scored four goals for Posh since transferring from National League South side St Albans in January.

Junior Morias after his winning goal for Posh at Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The striker has now set his sights on Coventry City this Saturday (April 8) when there’s a chance he could partner Mackail-Smith up front from the first whistle.

Mclean, who is attached to non-league Ebbsfleet, has been around Posh in recent months working on his fitness.

“Craig is a great person for someone like me to have around,” Morias said. “He is an inspiration to the rest of the players because of the work he puts into his game on and off the pitch. Even in the gym he shows what being a good professional is all about.

“I have had Aaron talking to me as well. He has been another big influence on me. I am learning from them both,

“I feel humbled to be at this club. There is pressure on me to do well, but all pressure is good as far as I am concerned. I try to turn everything into a positive.

“The manager has a lot of faith in me or I wouldn’t be here. After every game I ask him how I played and what I can do to improve. I’ve always been like that.

“We’ve had a good couple of weeks as a team, but the dressing room is staying humble. Belief is important and makes anything possible. We are focused on beating Coventry for now and carry on our strong finish to the season.”