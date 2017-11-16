PLAYER INTERVIEW: Lloyd’s hat-trick was ‘mind-blowing’

Posh hat-trick hero Danny Lloyd described his FA Cup treble at Tranmere Rovers last night (November 15) as ‘mind-blowing’.

“It was amazing. To score a hat-trick at a club just down the road from the house where I was born was mind-blowing,” he said.

“There were about 30 of my friends and family behind the goal and to celebrate scoring three goals in front of them - well, you couldn’t have written it.

“I played in the FA Cup a few times for teams like Stockport County and Fylde but never scored in any of them. So to score three against a club like Tranmere was unbelievable.

“Hat-tricks are hard to come by. You have to be in the right place at the right time and I got lucky.

“Hopefully there will be more to come. The focus now switches to Blackpool on Saturday and that’s another massive game. Now I’m hoping I can go on and do the business in the league.”

Lloyd, whose hat-trick arrived just three days after he claimed his first goal for Posh at AFC Wimbledon, said last night’s performance was thoroughly professional.

“We should all be proud of this performance. Even though they are in the National League, Tranmere is still a big club with some good players. Not many teams come to Tranmere and beat them 5-0,” he said.

“I thought we did a thoroughly professional job. We got out of the blocks very quickly and capitalised on a mistake and then just put them to bed.

“I thought we were the better team for the majority of the game and deserved five goals.”