PLAY-OFF SPECIAL: Will Peterborough United reach Grant McCann’s end-of-season target?

Posh boss Grant McCann has set the bar high by declaring his team will need 75 points to qualify for the end-of-season play-offs in League One.

That number would have sealed at least a sixth place finish in each of the past 15 seasons. Chesterfield finished sixth with as few as 69 points two seasons ago.

Posh midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes could be a key player between now and the end of April.

Huddersfield finished sixth with 80 points in 2009/10, but 74 would have been enough.

To meet McCann’s target Posh need another 34 points from their remaining 19 matches.

Can it be done?

Here are the remaining games with my predictions:

Posh could do with Marcus Maddison re-capturing his best form.

Posh 2

MK Dons 1

Posh have a good recent record in this fixture.

Running points total: 44

Port Vale 0

Posh 1

Vale have started to struggle.

Running points total: 47

Posh 1

Sheffield United 2

The Blades are going up.

Running points total: 47

Posh 2

Shrewsbury 0

A must-win home game.

Running points total: 50

Walsall 1

Posh 1

Saddlers are average this season.

Running points total: 51

Posh 1

Southend 0

Posh to edge a tight game.

Running points total: 54

Posh 2

Rochdale 2

This could be a big game between play-off contenders.

Running points total: 55

Millwall 2

Posh 0

Posh were battered at the New Den last season.

Running points total: 58

Bradford City 1

Posh 0

Bantams struggle for goals, but they could edge this one.

Running points total: 58

Posh 2

Oxford United 1

The Us are heading for mid-table obscurity.

Running points total: 61

Chesterfield 0

Posh 1

Spireites’ new manager boost will have receded by now.

Running points total: 64

Posh 2

Oldham 0

Posh have to beat the strugglers at home.

Running points total: 67

Gillingham 1

Posh 1

Gills are tough to beat at home.

Running points total: 68

Posh 0

Charlton 1

The Addicks are set to improve in the second-half of the season.

Running points total: 68

Coventry 1

Posh 1

Not Posh’s favourite venue.

Running points total: 69

Posh 0

Fleetwood 1

Fleetwood’are this season’s Burton Albion.

Running points total: 69

AFC Wimbledon 1

Posh 1

Dons can’t be as good as they were at the ABAX.

Running points total: 70

Posh 3

Bristol Rovers 0

Rovers will have nothing to play for.

Running points total: 73

Bolton 2

Posh 0

I hope Posh don’t need anything on the final day, especially if Bolton still need some points.

Running points total: 73