PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Your chance to be in the annual Posh team picture

Official club sponsors, Mick George Ltd are offering one lucky Peterborough United fan the chance to appear alongside the entire first-team squad, management team and chairman in the annual pre-season photo.

The photos will be taken by club photographer Joe Dent early in the afternoon on Friday, July 28.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. To register, please visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/poshphoto, detailing why you think your application is suitable, before noon on Sunday, July 23.

Please note successful candidates will need to be available between 1.30pm & 2.30pm on July 28, and must be dressed in a new Posh replica shirt.

The lucky winner will be selected at random and informed before 5pm on Monday, July 24.