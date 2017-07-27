Peterborough United reveal new away kit

Peterborough have revealed their away kit for the 2017/18 season.

The Nike kit with its striped top will get its first run out in a match when Posh take on Stamford on Saturday (July 29).

The new away shirt costs £43 for adults and £32 for juniors, while the shorts are priced at £20 for adults and £18 for juniors with socks priced at £8.

Posh’s first competitive away match of the new season is at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 12.