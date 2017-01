Peterborough United defender Hayden White has been loaned out to Mansfield Town until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old right-back signed on a free in the summer but has not played for Posh since November 8, and not in the league since a 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood on October 8.

In total White has played nine matches this season, including Posh’s first three fixtures of the season.

But since then opportunities have been limited with Posh boss Grant McCann favouring Michael Smith at right-back.