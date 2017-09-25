Peterborough United fan makes marriage proposal as crowd chant ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’

Match of the Day arrived at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on Saturday.

As Posh were completing the 1000th Football League victory in their history in thrilling style, one of the club’s fans was celebrating more than the rest.

All smiles from Anthony Tomlinson and Yasmin Black after the marriage proposal was accepted. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Anthony Tomlinson (26) bravely popped the most important question of them all on the pitch at half-time in front of 6,000 people. Happily partner Yasmin Black (24) ignored the witty chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ from some of the Posh faithful to accept a marriage proposal,

It was a happy end to six months of secret planning by Anthony. It was also a great relief because Peterborough United stepped in at the last minute after original plans to propose in front of a huge crowd at a music festival fell through just a week ago.

Posh stadium announcer Dave Fuller took control of the mission to keep Yasmin in the dark until the last moment and devised a clever ruse involving a spoof game of TV quiz ‘Mr & Mrs.’

Anthony explained: “I’ve been with Yasmin for 18 months and decided to go for a surprise proposal about six months ago. I wanted the experience to be unforgettable for us both.

Anthony Tomlinson and Yasmin Black inspect the ring after a successful marriage proposal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I had intended to propose at a music festival and the organisers were all on board, but then decided they wanted to charge me £600!

“I wasn’t happy about that so I switched my attention to a football match and Posh couldn’t have been any more helpful.

“They agreed to help straight away and Dave Fuller thought up the ‘Mr & Mrs’ idea. He pretended to pick us out at random to quiz us on who knew the most about the other person.

“He then got me to ask the first question so I went down on one knee and asked Yasmin to marry me. Luckily for me she looked delighted and said ‘yes’ straight away. It was a great moment for us both. The fact some of the crowd started singing ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ was very funny.

“I was born and bred in Peterborough and always try and get to a game when I come home. I took Yasmin to a match last season against Sheffield United and that didn’t go too well, but after my proposal the team started to play really well and the fact we won such a great game made it that little bit more memorable.

“I had my dad and my brother present. Dad was in on everything. He had to smuggle the ring in for me.”

Anthony, a chef, and Yasmin, a nanny, live in Brighton, but he still keeps a keen eye on the results of his hometown team.