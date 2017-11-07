Peterborough United FA Cup replay chosen for TV coverage

Have your say

Peterborough United’s FA Cup first round replay against non-league Tranmere Rovers will be aired live on TV.

BT Sport will show the match at Prenton Park on Wednesday, November 15, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The first match at the ABAX Stadium was drawn 1-1, with Jack Marriott giving Posh the lead before Andy Cook equalised for the National League side, who are two divisions below Peterborough in the league pyramid.

The winner of the replay will travel to Woking or Bury in the second round of the cup.

Posh are also on TV this Sunday (November 12) when they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

