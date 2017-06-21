Peterborough United 2017/18 League One fixtures: Posh have the first chance to halt Pilgrims’ progress

Peterborough United have been handed an attractive League One opener at home to newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, August 5.

Plymouth are usually backed by a big travelling support so a bumper crowd can be expected at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh last played Plymouth in a League One game in April, 2011 when goals from Ryan Bennett and Craig Mackail-Smith secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win for a team heading for promotion.

Posh open their away programme at Bristol Rovers on August 12 and the first month of fixtures is completed by a tasty away trip to Northampton over the Bank Holiday weekend (August 26).

The return derby against the Cobblers at the ABAX will take place on Easter Monday (April 2). Posh travel to Rotherham on Easter Saturday (March 31).

Christmas is not kind to Posh as they travel to Bradford City on Boxing Day and then MK Dons on December 30. Darren Ferguson’s Doncaster Rovers visit the ABAX on New Year’s Day.

MK Dons are early visitors to Posh on Tuesday, September 12, one of five midweek night games currently scheduled. Posh have Tuesday evening away matches at Oldham (September 26) and Southend (October 17).

Posh finish the season on May 5 at Portsmouth. Pompey are Tuesday night visitors to the ABAX on November 21 which will disappoint Posh as that would have been another big weekend gate.

Posh host Barnet in the first round of the Carabao Cup - the Football League Cup - probably on Tuesday, August 8.

AUGUST

Sat 5: PLYMOUTH (home)

Sat 12: Bristol Rovers (away)

Sat 19: ROTHERHAM (home)

Sat 26: Northampton (away)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Doncaster (away)

Sat 9: BRADFORD CITY (home)

Tue 12: MK DONS (home)

Sat 16: Walsall (away)

Sat 23: WIGAN (home)

Tue 26: Oldham (away)

Sat 30: OXFORD (home)

OCTOBER Sat 7: Charlton (away)

Sat 14: GILLINGHAM (home)

Tue 17: Southend (away)

Sat 21: Scunthorpe (away)

Sat 28: SHREWSBURY (home)

NOVEMBER Sat 11: AFC Wimbledon (away)

Sat 18: BLACKPOOL (home)

Tue 21: PORTSMOUTH (home)

Sat 25: Rochdale (away)

DECEMBER Sat 9: BLACKBURN (home)

Sat 16: Fleetwood (away)

Sat 23: BURY (home)

Tue 26: Bradford City (away)

Sat 30: MK Dons (away)

JANUARY

Mon 1: DONCASTER (home)

Sat 6: WALSALL (home)

Sat 13: Wigan (away)

Sat 20: OLDHAM (home)

Sat 27: Bury (away)

FEBRUARY Sat 3: SOUTHEND (home)

Sat 10: Gillingham (away)

Tue 13: SCUNTHORPE (home)

Sat 17: Blackpool (away)

Sat 24: AFC WIMBLEDON (home)

MARCH

Sat 3: Shrewsbury (away)

Sat 10: CHARLTON (home)

Sat 17: Oxford (away)

Sat 24: BRISTOL ROVERS (home)

Sat 31: Rotherham (away)

APRIL Mon 2: NORTHAMPTON TOWN (home)

Sat 7: Plymouth (away)

Sat 14: ROCHDALE (home)

Sat 21: Blackburn (away)

Sat 28: FLEETWOOD (home)

MAY

Sat 5: Portsmouth (away).