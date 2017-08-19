ON THE WHISTLE REPORT: Peterborough United 2, Rotherham 1: Jack at the double in Posh win

Goal-machine Jack Marriott fired Peterborough United to a third successive League One win today (August 19).

Marriott struck twice in a pulsating clash at the ABAX Stadium as Posh beat Rotherham 2-1. That’s five goals in two matches for the £450,000 signing from League Two Luton Town.

The first-half was a wonderful advert for League One football. Sure it was scrappy at times and precision was often lacking, but there was incident aplenty with both sides striking the woodwork and both goalkeepers producing outstanding saves.

In-form Marriott was a real livewire in the opening stages. He should have scored in the third minute after Gwion Edwards had set him up eight yards from goal, but he blazed over the bar.

And on seven minutes Marriott accepted a superb pass from Anthony Grant and lofted a shot onto the underside of the bar with the ball travelling perilously close to the goal-line. It was a goal according to bias followers watching on ifollow, but without goal-line technology it was a tough call for an assistant referee to make.

Rotherham are a big, strong outfit though and overcame their nervy start to press hard themselves. A lovely Ryan Williams cross should have been converted by Jamie Proctor, but he somehow missed his header and midway through the half a superb double-save from Posh ‘keeper Jonathan Bond to thwart Williams and Proctor from close range was followed by Kieffer Moore drilling a shot againt the post.

Posh then assumed control again and a marvellous exchange of passes between Leo Da Silva Lopes and Junior Morias finished with the former’s shot blocked brilliantly by Richard O’Donnell in the Rotherham goal.

And there was no let-up in the second-half with Posh taking the lead within 70 seconds and Rotherham equalising 10 minutes later.

Both goals were scored by hat-trick heroes from the previous weekend with Marriott finishing across the keeper after decent passes from Michael Doughty and Morias and Moore powering home a header from Lee Frecklington’s cross.

That equaliser capped a fine spell of visiting pressure, but Posh managed to recover their poise in a game that remained enthralling until the final whistle.

Marriott stabbed a superb Marcus Maddison cross onto a post and then headed just wide from a great Gwion Edwards cross.

Proctor headed the ball into the net from close range for Rotherham, but was offside and then Marriott pounced to win the game 15 minutes from time.

It was a long hoof forward by Jack Baldwin which caught out Rotherham defender Semi Ajayi in the swirling wind, but Marriott retained his composure to collect the bouncing ball and expertly lob O’Donnell.

There were a few nervy scramblesm but with Baldwin and Grant showing excellent positional sense, Posh held on for a third straight League One win.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Leo Da Silva Lopes (sub Andrew Hughes, 83 mins), Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison (sub Chris Forrester, 83 mins), Jack Marriott, Junior Morias (sub Idris Kanu, 71 mins). Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Andrea Borg, Danny Lloyd, Liam Shephard.

Rotherham: Richard O’Donnell, Joshua Emmanuel (sub Anthony Forde, 82 mins), Semi Ajayi, Michael Ihiekwe, Joe Mattock, Ryan Williams (sub Jon Taylor, 76 mins), Darren Potter, Lee Frecklington, Joe Newell, Kieffer Moore, Jamie Proctor (sub David Ball, 71 mins). Unused substitutes: Laurence Bilboe, Will Vaulks, Ben Purrington, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Goals: Posh - Marriott (47 mins & 76 mins).

Rotherham - Moore (56 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Maddison (simulation).

Rotherham - Newell (dissent), Mattock (foul), Ihiekwe (foul), Frecklington (deliberate handball).

Referee: Ross Joyce 7

Attendance: 6,344 (1,068 Rotherham).

