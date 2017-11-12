ON-THE-WHISTLE-REPORT: AFC Wimbledon 2, Peterborough United 2: Maddison the star and the fall guy as Posh drop two points

Peterborough United will see this League One draw at AFC Wimbledon as two points dropped today (November 12).

Posh bounced back from conceding a goal in 36 seconds to lead with first-half goals from Danny Lloyd and a Marcus Maddison penalty.

But Posh conceded a dreadful equaliser on the stroke of half time and couldn’t find a winning goal despite playing the better football after the break.

Marcus Maddison was outstanding for Posh, but blotted his copybook with a shocking piece of simulation in the final stages which fooled no-one including impressive referee Darren Handley who cautioned Maddison and his intended victim Liam Trotter.

The incentive for success was big for both teams. A win would have pushed Posh into the top six, a win for Dons would have taken them out of the bottom four.

But those expecting a tight, dour contest at the home of the team with the worst scoring record in League One were pleasantly surprised.

All Posh manager Grant McCann’s pre-match plans were cast aside in the first minute when Lyle Taylor was given all the time and space he needed to arrow a shot into the corner to give the home side the lead.

Posh rocked for a few minutes before getting to grips with the blustery conditions and tight playing surface.

Progress was slow, but two clumsy fouls from Trotter turned the game on its head.

First he tripped Gwion Edwards enabling Maddison to deliver a free kick that Danny Lloyd (or home full-back Barry Fuller depending on one’s view) flicked home with his head on 25 minutes. It was Lloyd’s first Football League goal on his first Football League start.

And then a push on Maddison as he raced into the penalty area resulted in a spot kick which the Posh star converted with aplomb in the 38th minute.

But Posh fell asleep at the end of the half as well as the start as a hoof forward by Fuller caught Jack Baldwin napping, enabling Cody McDonald to race away and equalise.

Posh looked bright going forward with the energy of Edwards and Lloyd key, but there were other jittery moments at the back with Andy Barcham slicing wide after Steve Taylor had blocked a Lyle Tyler shot.

The chances, and the defensive errors, dried up somewhat after the break, although Posh created the better opportunities, mostly thanks to Maddison’s quality.

His chip was headed goalwards by Marriott on 63 minutes, but Dons’ keeper George Long saved.

Long was then caught in no-mans land by Maddison’s fine cross, but Marriott glanced wide with his head when he should have scored.

Maddison also tested Long with a vicious swerver from distance, but the keeper reacted well to push behind for a corner.

And five minutes from time a fine pass from substitute Idris Kanu freed Edwards, He burst into the area, delivered a fine turn past a defender, but his shot was superbly diverted by the post by a defender.

Trotter headed Dons best second half chance over the crossbar.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes (sub Andrew Hughes, 69 mins), Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd (sub Idris Kanu, 81 mins), Jack Marriott.

Unused substitutes: Chris Forrester, Conor O’Malley, Jermaine Anderson, Callum Chettle, Alex Penny.

AFC Wimbledon: George Long, Barry Fuller, George Francomb, Deji Oshilaja, Darius Charles, Harry Forrester, Liam Trotter, Tom Soares, Cody McDonald, Lyle Taylor, Andy Barcham (sub Jon Meades, 73 mins).

Unused substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Paul Robinson, Toby Sibbick, Egli Kaja, Anthony Hartigan, Paul Kalambayi.

Goals: Posh - Lloyd (25 mins), Maddison (pen, 38 mins).

Wimbledon - Taylor (1 min), McDonald (45 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Maddison (unsportsmanlike conduct).

Wimbledon - Francomb (foul), Trotter (unsportsmanlike conduct).

Referee: Darren Handley 8.

Attendance: 4,220 (452 Posh).