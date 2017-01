Maggie Cantwell, widow of legendary Peterborough United manager Noel Cantwell, has passed away.

Maggie was married to Noel for 44 years until his passing in 2005.

Maggie Cantwell with scores of condolence cards following Noel Cantwell's passing.

The Cantwells made their home in Peterborough following Noel’s appointment as Posh boss in 1973.

“Maggie was a lovely woman,” former Posh star Tommy Robson said. “She was at all the Posh matches with Noel and was a firm, and loyal friend, of everyone at the club.

“Maggie was always great fun. It’s very sad news.”