NEW SIGNING: Moncur happy to make a belated entrance at the ABAX

New Peterborough United signing George Moncur is delighted to have landed at the ABAX Stadium, two months after first meeting manager Grant McCann to discuss a transfer to the club.

Posh bid £500k to buy the 23 year-old from Colchester in the summer, but the former West Ham Academy player chose instead to move into the Championship with Barnsley.

George Moncur in action for Colchester against Posh.

But Moncur has failed to make an impression at Oakwell and Posh have now landed their major summer target for nothing, apart from a loan fee and wages.

Moncur has started just one game for Barnsley - a 2-1 defeat at home to Northampton in the Football League Cup - and he has not appeared at all in the Championship since a substitute appearance on the opening day of the campaign at Ipswich.

Moncur has now arrived at Posh despite several other League One clubs, including MK Dons, trying to sign him.

McCann, who played with Moncur’s father John at West Ham, was a big factor in persuading a midfielder who scored 14 goals for Colchester last season to now choose a League Onbe career with Posh.

Moncur said: “The manager sold the style of play to me.

“He wants me to create and score goals and that’s exactly how I want to play.

“Peterborough are well known for their attacking play which also suits me down to the ground.

“It was a strange old day yesterday (August 31). The Barnsley manager told me to keep my phone handy so I knew there were clubs interested in signing me.

“When the phone did ring it was simply a case of getting down here and signing as quickly as possible.

“I’m a bit taken in by it all to be honest.

“But I just want to play games and I’m absolutely delighted to be at Peterborough.

“I know they wanted to sign me when I chose to go to Barnsley which was another factor in my decision.

“I met Grant then and liked what he had to say and now I just want to play well and help this team get where they want to be.

“I’m here until January initially when I understand the clubs will review the situation so there is plenty of time for me to make my mark.

“I want to play well in the blue shirt and win some matches.

“It’s a great starting fixture for me against Swindon (September s) as they like to play good football as well.”

Moncur has made 123 career appearances, 97 of them for Colchester, and scored 26 goals.

McCann is understandably thrilled to have finally got his man.

“I’m delighted to have signed George,” McCann stated. “He can only add to our attacking threat which was already considerable.

“He’s good on the ball and very creative. He was excellent for Colchester last season and he was our main summer transfer target.”