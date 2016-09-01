NEW SIGNING: Luke would love a TV debut

New Peterborough United goalkeeper Luke McGee is ready to make his Football League debut after serving an all-year apprenticeship at Premier League Spurs.

cGee, who is 21 tomorrow (September 2), has been at White Hart Lane since the age of 10.

Mark Tyler. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He’s played regular reserve team and under 21 football for the North London giants and graduated to the first-team squad for the last two seasons without managing to make a senior appearance.

But McGee is happy to break those Spurs ties for the chance to experience competitive first-team football for the first time.

And if his first taste is a live televised game against Swindon on Saturday (September 3), so much the better!

“That would be an interesting debut,” McGee admitted.”I’d certainly be up for that! But I suspect I will have to train my way into the starting line-up.

Ben Alnwick. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The move came about very quickly. I heard of Peterborough’s interest on Monday, met the manager and watched the game (the 6-1 defeat by Norwich) on Tuesday and then signed yesterday.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in. Mark Tyler (current Posh goalkeeper) has tons of experience so training with him and learning from him can only do me good.

“I’ve been at Spurs since I was 10 and for the last couple of seasons I’ve been training with the first-team which has been a great experience.

“I’ve seen the odd half of first-team action in pre-season matches so I can’t wait to get stuck into League One. It’s a different standard and a different style, but I’m sure I will be able to adapt.

“I believe I’m ready to play at this level and the manager has told me to knuckle down and fight for the right to play so that’s exactly what I will do.

“I believe in training as hard as possible every single day because you never know what’s around the corner.

“As a goalkeeper you have to be ready to play at a moment’s notice.

“I settled in straight away here. I played with Shaquile Coulthirst at Spurs for years and I know Lee Angol very well. I was also with (Swindon keeper) Lawrence Vigouroux at Spurs so it would be perfect if I did get a run out on Saturday.”

Former Posh number one Ben Alnwick completed a move to League One leaders Bolton yesterday (August 31).

His recently signed three-year contract was torn up by mutual agreement. Posh did not pay a penny in compensation to the 29 year-old who asked for a move further north for personal reasons.