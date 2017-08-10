Motorpoint renews stand sponsorship with Peterborough United

Motorpoint is to continue sponsoring the Motorpoint Stand at Peterborough United for a further three years.

The UK’s largest independent car retailer, which is a long standing partner of the Sky Bet League One club, has agreed to renew its naming rights agreement for the purpose-built 2,500 all-seater stand until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The redevelopment of the former Moy’s End officially opened its doors to fans in March 2014.

Motorpoint will also continue to sponsor the first team training wear and the club’s official YouTube channel, Posh TV, over the same period.

Motorpoint opened its five acre branch on Edgerley Drain Road in the city in 2007. Based on the Boongate Industrial Estate, the site stocks over 500 cars from over 30 different manufacturers – all available to drive away on the same day.

Tom Stanton, General Manager of Motorpoint in Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to continue as the naming rights holder for the Motorpoint Stand. We’re big fans of the Posh and can’t wait to cheer on the guys from the stand over the coming season and look forward to doing our bit to getting Peterborough United back into the Sky Bet Championship.”

Motorpoint in Peterborough recently adopted Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall as its charity partner. As part of the agreement a number of the Peterborough United players will be pedalling for all their worth as part of Motorpoint’s ‘Miles to Monaco’ fundraiser at the branch between August 14-20.