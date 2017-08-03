Minute’s applause for huge Peterborough United fan who passed away from prostate cancer

Supporters of Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle are being urged to join in with a minute’s applause for a Posh fan who died in the summer.

The applause will be held in the 50th minute when the two sides meet on Saturday (August 5) in memory of Graham Hill, who sadly passed away in the summer following a brave 16-month battle with prostate cancer.

Graham’s love for the club and committment ensured he was a well-known and well-loved member of its supporter base. In fact, Graham even made it to home games at London Road while going through the pain of chemotherapy.

Graham was a loyal Posh fan from an early age, evidently inspired by being a mascot in the fabulous promotion season of 1974.

He loved standing in the London Road End after having visited the Ostrich pub beforehand and playing the Last Waltz on the jukebox of his local pub, the Lime Tree, after another Posh win.

Graham was married to Sarah and father to Daisy and Alfie who will all be attending the game.

He was a popular local figure and more than 60 scooters followed his coffin to the crematorium.

Graham had been the groundsman for a number of local sporting venues over the years including most recently Yaxley Sports. He was also a well loved DJ playing old skool ska and other music as well as being a highly ranked martial arts expert.

Graham was a much loved man who always looked for the good in everybody he met.

The League One encounter is the first match of the new season.