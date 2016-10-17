MEMORY LANE: A magnificent seven derby wins at London Road.

Peterborough United have dominated home local derbies against Northampton Town, winning twice as many (14) as the Cobblers in 25 Football League meetings.

To whet the appetite for tomorrow’s (October 17) first clash between the teams for seven years here are a magnificent seven Posh wins in this fixture.

Errington Kelly scored for Posh against Northampton in 1984.

DATE: October 8, 1961

POSH 3

NORTHAMPTON 3

The first Football League meeting was a classic as Cobblers were 3-0 up after just 25 minutes before Posh hit back with three second-half goals from Peter McNamee (2) and Dennis Emery to claim a Division Four draw in front of 22,959, which remains the second highest attendance at London Road for a Football League match.

Alan Waddle scored for Posh against Northampton at London Road in 1984.

DATE: October 8, 1968

POSH 4

NORTHAMPTON 0

Posh were demoted from Division Three halfway through their blackest season, but gave almost 7,000 home fans something to cheer by thumping their nearest rivals. Colin Garwood bagged a hat-trick and Jim Hall also scored.

Jason Lee (left) and Jimmy Bullard in action for Posh against Northamton at London Road in 2001. Posh won this game 2-0.

DATE: November 17, 1973

POSH 3

NORTHAMPTON 0

Posh and Cobblers were promotion rivals when this match took place, but the home side proved their superiority with two goals from former Cobbler Jim Hall and another from the great Freddie Hill. Posh went on to win the title, Cobblers missed out in fifth. Shame.

DATE: April 24, 1984

POSH 6

NORTHAMPTON 0

Posh were enduring one of their non-descript seasons in Division Four under John Wile, but Cobblers were faring even worse and this thrashing - the biggest against this opposition - ensured they would finish in the re-election zone. Alan Waddle (2), Errington Kelly (2), Jimmy Holmes and Paddy Rayment scored the goals.

DATE: February 5, 1991

POSH 1

NORTHAMPTON 0

Chris Turner’s first home match as Posh boss yielded a Division Four victory secured by Mick Halsall’s goal midway through the second half. Posh were on their way to back-to-back promotions.

DATE: January 15, 2000

POSH 1

NORTHAMPTON 0

Posh were emerging from a spell in the doldrums (a record home defeat on Boxing Day, the sale of star men Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies) under the management of Barry Fry when securing a Division Three double over Cobblers courtesy of Jason Lee’s strike 18 minutes from time. Posh went on to win promotion.

DATE: March 14, 2009

POSH 1

NORTHAMPTON 0

The last meeting between great rivals was dramatic as Posh saw Gaby Zakuani sent off in the early stages before taking the points through a Charlie Lee header. Posh went up and Cobblers went down. We haven’t seem them since!