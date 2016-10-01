MATCH REVIEW: Posh show good character to fight back, but composure was lacking

Character good, composure bad. That was effectively Peterborough United manager Grant McCann’s summary of the 1-1 League One draw at Southend today (October 1).

Marcus Maddison rescued a point for Posh with a terrific strike in the 92nd minute. Posh were also indebted to goalkeeper Luke McGee who saved a penalty for the sceond match running.

Southend midfielder Anthony Wordsworth had opened the scoring 13 minutes from time. He also failed to convert his side’s spot-kick.

McCann praised Maddison for his decisive late intervention, but felt his attacking players were too individualistic throughout the game.

McCann said: “It’s a great finish from Marcus. It’s no surprise to see him do something like that, but he owed us the goal today as he had lost his man in the build up to their goal.

“The lads showed good character to fight back after going behind to a goal so late in the game, but the fans must think I’m a lunatic because I end up saying the same things after every game.

“We could easily have been two or three goals ahead at half-time, but we wasted some great attacking positions with some poor decision making.

“We were taking ‘half-shots’ that headed towards the seaside or ‘half-passes’ that were intercepted.

“We played the perfect formation today with Paul Taylor causing them no end of problems by getting behind their central midfielders, but he couldn’t take advantage of it.

“We played too much as individuals today. Taylor played Marcus in just once and Marcus hit the bar. We regularly cut them open in the first-half, but when you fail to take advantage of good positions you will eventually come under pressure.

“We defended okay, but we again conceded a goal to a cross. Opposition analysts will pick up on this and we can expect plenty of crosses into our area until we get better.

“There’s plenty of things to work on. I didn’t expect us to be perfect by this stage of the season, but we need to get better quickly.

“We will keep working. No-one will get too down, We are playing enough good football to have won many more games.

“It’s good that we don’t lose many, but we need to turn draws into wins.”

McCann started 17 year-old Leo da Silva Lopes in midfield ahead of on-loan star George Moncur. He felt Da Silva Lopes played well and only substituted him towards the end to get another attacking player on.

Posh dropped four places to 13th after a fifth draw in six games. They host League One rivals MK Dons in the Checkatrade Trophy at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday (October 4).