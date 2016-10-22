MATCH RESULT: Peterborough United 0-1 AFC Wimbledon: Dons dominate woeful Posh

After the joy of beating their biggest rivals, it was something of a Saturday shocker for Peterborough United who were fortunate to only lose 1-0 at home to in-form AFC Wimbledon.

Former Cambridge United striker Tom Elliott scored the winner after just 10 minutes, but somehow he did not add to his tally after twice hitting the post.

A strong crowd of over 6,500, perhaps buoyed by Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Northampton, would have largely been deflated by what they saw this afternoon (Saturday, October 22) as their side were dominated by a team who lost their first three matches in their debut League One season, but are now unbeaten in eight.

Posh, who once again have failed to win back-to-back league matches, were without Michael Bostwick and Shaquile Coulthirst, with both men injured, and Bostwick’s presence in particular was desperately needed in a torrid first-half.

In came Callum Chettle for a first league start and Tom Nichols who ended a 13 game goal drought against Northampton during the week.

But that superb 3-0 win was soon forgotten as for a third straight Saturday Posh went behind to a soft early goal. This time it came from a right-wing corner which Francomb hung over to the back post.

There to meet it was the unchallenged Jon Meades, who headed the ball back across goal where the imposing Elliott jumped highest to nod home.

Wimbledon had started the brighter and continued to dominate the rest of the half, with Posh incredibly fortunate not to be further behind after some slapstick defending.

Elliott was bullying the centre-backs and he held off challenges from first Ryan Tafazolli then Jack Baldwin before having a low shot which Luke McGee saved at his near post.

Again, the corner was not defended as McGee was forced to make a fine save from Chris Whelpdale’s header, before Baldwin headed away Jake Reeve’s goal-bound follow-up.

From there the defending became a comedy of errors. Wimbledon players waltzed through tackles, balls into the box were not defended properly and the ball was given away in poor areas.

Michael Smith was guilty of the latter, losing possession near his own area, and when the ball was not cleared Whelpdale curled a shot just over.

A ball over the top from Barry Fuller then set Elliott clean through on goal. With Tafazolli trying to get back, the striker had his initial shot saved by McGee and his follow-up hit the post and bounced clear.

Elliott and Tafazolli both required treatment moments later after a clash of heads, and the break did Posh some good.

Leo Da Silva Lopes, who had been playing at the base of the diamond, moved further forward, with Chris Forrester and Chettle taking it in turns to bring the ball forward from deep.

And it was Chettle who had Posh’s first shot on target to huge ironic cheers from the home fans.

Paul Taylor turned nicely and passed into the midfielder, whose low shot from 20 yards was comfortably saved by James Shea who had enjoyed one of his easiest halves of the season.

As expected McCann made a half-time change, with Gwion Edwards replacing Chettle, and Posh began to improve as they found more width.

A Taylor cross was just over the head of Nichols but the ball come out to Forrester who sliced over.

Nichols had an effort himself after an interception and pass by Tafazolli, but his effort was easily held by Shea.

At the other end Dons substitute Lyle Taylor, who came on for the injured Whelpdale, fired over on the stretch.

George Moncur came on for Forrester, but with just 15 minutes to go Posh survived a huge let off.

A lofted ball again caused huge problems for the home defence. McGee looked like he was coming for it but stopped, and Elliott was soon running past Baldwin and executing an excellent lob from around 25 yards.

But despite looking like it was going in the ball somehow hit the inside of the post and bounced out.

Posh finally pushed men forward with a few minutes left, but an Andrew Hughes header from a Marcus Maddison corner, which was tipped over by Shea, was as close as they come.

The boos at full-time were not unexpected as Posh moved back into mid-table. They may be lucky to get such a big crowd in their next home match.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester (sub George Moncur, 72 mins), Leo Da Silva Lopes, Callum Chettle (sub Gwion Edwards, 45 mins), Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols.

Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Hayden White, Nathan Oduwa, Matthew Stevens.

Wimbledon: James Shea, Barry Fuller, Will Nightingale, Chris Robertson, Jon Meades, George Francomb (sub, Dannie Bulman, 91 mins), Jake Reeves, Tom Beere (sub Dean Parrett, 71 mins), Chris Whelpdale (sub Lyle Taylor, 58 mins), Tom Elliott, Andy Barcham.

Unused substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Tyrone Barnett, Alfie Egan.

Goals: Wimbledon - Elliott (10 mins)

Cautions: Posh - Edwards (foul), Taylor (foul).

Dons - Fuller (foul)

Referee: Brett Huxtable 6

Attendance: 6,642 (701 Wimbledon)