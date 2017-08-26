MATCH RESULT: Northampton 1-4 Peterborough - Posh go top after derby day demolition

If Mayweather-McGregor is as one-sided as this the referee would stop it long before the end.

As it was this contest between two local rivals was akin to a League One heavyweight taking on a featherweight.

Last season's match between Posh and Northampton at Sixfields was a tight affair settled by a late Chris Forrester winner. This time it was quite clear early on that the visitors would make it four wins from their first four league matches for just the third time in their history.

A scoreline of 4-1 did not flatter Posh who were superior for the entirety of the match and now sit top of the league, with their opponents now languishing bottom with no points.

Gwion Edwards and Marcus Maddison were both superb, so it was fitting that they should begin and end the scoring, the latter from the penalty spot in stoppage time to give the scoreline a deserved gloss.

In between there were goals were for Junior Morias and Jack Marriott who is tearing up League One with a sixth strike in three games.

Northampton did grab a second goal of the season with Alex Revell heading in a corner at 3-0, but the two sides now sit on the opposite sides of League One after what will be one of the most one-sided matches of the season.

Even at 0-0 the Posh fans were loud in voice as their side dominated possession under little pressure from their opponents.

Edwards had the first chance of the match but his back post header from a Leo Da Silva Lopes cross was weak and straight at home goalkeeper Luke Coddington who was making his debut.

A great through-ball from Morias then sent Maddison in down the right flank, but under pressure from Aaron Pierre he fired over.

The home side were sitting back and giving Posh lots of space to play, and when Cobblers moved forward their biggest attacking threat came from targeting the head of striker Revell who was winning plenty of flick-ons.

Da Silva Lopes should have opened the scoring after a great turn and cross from the irrepressible Edwards, but from eight yards out he volleyed over.

Posh were giving away too many free-kick away to a side who were strong in the air, but they took advantage of the wide open spaces gifted to them when Steven Taylor won possession and began a counter-attack which saw Edwards run a long way unchallenged and bury a low shot at the near post from 20 yards with his right foot.

The visitors kept pressing forward after the goal and it was no surprise when Morias made it 2-0.

Once again it was a combination of slack defending and a good finish. Morias collected a throw-in and was put under no pressure as he found space and hit a low shot from a similar position to where Edwards had scored, but this time into the far corner.

The visiting fans had been baiting the Cobblers supporters when it was 0-0, and with a comfortable 2-0 lead chants of "sacked in the morning" rang out which some people in the home end joined in with.

A weak Matt Grimes volley in stoppage time marked the first time Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was "tested" in the first-half, and there were ironic cheers and chants of "we've had a shot" from the disgruntled home supporters.

The second-half began with the home side on the front foot, but it was Marriott with the best chance as he ran onto Maddison's pass but his attempted lob - unlike last week's winner - was easy for Coddington to deal with.

Marriott had an even better chance a few minutes later. Again it was another fine pass from Maddison which set him clear, but one-on-one with Coddington his low shot was saved.

With the home side gifting Maddison the freedom of Sixfields he next picked out Morias down the left, but his powerful shot went into the side-netting.

Then it was Michael Doughty to try his luck after Edwards tricked his way into the area, but he floated a shot over from 12 yards.

Eventually the pressure paid with Maddison again providing the killer pass. This time Marriott squeezed a low shot past Coddington, much to the jubilation of suspended striker Ricky Miller, who observers spotted running from the dugout to celebrate with the ecstatic visiting fans.

In the end Northampton, who had barely threatened all match, pulled a goal back as Revell headed home unmarked.

But when substitute Danny Lloyd was fouled in stoppage time by Pierre it was left to Maddison to add finishing touches to a dominant display, one which live long in the memory for Posh fans for years to come.

There was even time for Jermaine Anderson to make his first appearance since September 2016 after recovering from a second bad knee ligament injury.

It all added up to a wonderful day in the sun for the men playing in their new away kit.

Posh: (3-4-1-2): Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty (subs Jermaine Anderson, 86 mins), Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias (sub Idris Kanu, 76 mins), Jack Marriott (sub Danny Lloyd, 86 mins).

Subs not used: Conor O'Malley, Andrew Hughes, Danny Lloyd, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Liam Shephard.

Northampton: (3-5-2): Luke Coddington, Leon Barnett, Ash Taylor (sub Daniel Powell, 45 mins), Aaron Pierre, Brendan Moloney, Matt Crooks (sub Billy Waters, 70 mins), Matt Grimes, Shaun McWilliams, David Buchanan, Alex Revell, Marc Richards (sub Chris Long 64 mins).

Subs not used: David Cornell, Regan Poole, Joe Iaciofano, Dean Bowditch.

Goals:

Northampton - Revell (85 minutes)

Posh - Edwards (32 minutes), Morias (41 minutes), Marriott (75 minutes), Maddison penalty (90+3)

Cautions:

Northampton - McWilliams (foul)

Posh - Edwards (foul)

Referee: Roger East (7)

Attendance: 6,685 (1,407 Posh).