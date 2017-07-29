MATCH REPORT: Stamford AFC 3, Peterborough United 7: Ricky is a remarkable goal-scoring machine

It took Ricky Miller just 65 seconds today (July 29) to show one of his old clubs he remains a remarkable goal-scoring machine.

Miler spent a couple of seasons with Stamford AFC as he worked his way through the non-league ranks on the back of freakish goal-scoring exploits.

Posh youngster Andrea Borg skips past a Stamford defender.

That journey has brought him to Posh and whether or not he can transfer his prolific non-league scoring exploits to the Football League will be one of the fascinations of the 2017-18 season.

Miller, captain for the day again and only at the Zeeco Stadium as he’s banned from the first six matches of the season because of a biting offence, announced his return to Stamford with a quite brilliant strike in the opening stages and went on to claim a hat-trick in a one-sided affair. He could, and possibly should, have had more.

Mathew Stevens (twice) and Morgan Penfold scored twice apiece to make it 4-0 before complacency set in and the home side responded with with goals from Delroy Gordon and Elliot Sandy.

Craig Mackail-Smith enjoyed a tap-in at the far post for 5-2 before Sandy’s second cheered up the bulk of the 932 crowd.

Goalmouth action from Stamford 3, Posh 7. Photo: David Lowndes.

But Miller claimed two late goals to complete the scoring.

Transfer-listed midfielders Adil Nabi and Jordan Nicholson played for Posh. Nabi played well, striking the woodwork twice.

Posh: Tibbetts, Shephard, Freestone, Cartwright, Borg, Nabi, Miller, Stevens, Nicholson, Mackail-Smith, Penfold.

Goals; Posh - Miller 3, Stevens 2, Mackail-Smith, Penfold.

Craig Mackail-Smith (white) in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Stamford - Sandy 2, Gordon.

Attendance: 932.