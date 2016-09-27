MATCH REPORT: Shrewsbury 1, Peterborough United 1: McGee preserves a point after another wasteful display in front of goal

This was another head-scratching result for Peterborough United.

Posh were so utterly dominant in the first-half, only the margin of victory seemed in doubt.

But a crazy spell at the start of the second-half turned the game on its head.

A remarkable save from home ‘keeper Jayson Leutwiler to thwart Paul Taylor was followed inside 30 seconds by a Shrewsbury equaliser.

And within two minutes Posh ‘keeper Luke McGee was forced to save a penalty to preserve a point. Central defender Ryan Tafazolli was sent off conceding the spot-kick.

If there was a place for happy memories for goal-shy Posh it’s the Greenhaus Meadow.

Posh have scored four on each of their last two visits and an unchanged side could easily have matched that tally in the opening 45 minutes.

Tom Nichols headed Michael Smith’s cross over after 90 seconds and should have hit the target after creating his own space following Taylor’s pass five minutes later, but curled wide.

Nichols also poked wide from in front of the goal after Taylor had met Marcus Maddison’s corner with his head on 25 minutes as every Posh set-piece proved a threat.

Shrewsbury have been defending dead ball deliveries poorly all season according to the home press so Gwion Edwards’ goal with a header from Maddison’s free kick on 33 minutes came as no surprise.

And that should have been the start of a goal avalanche. Edwards burst into the area within minutes, but couldn’t pick out one of many well-placed team-mates and Tafazolli was denied a headed goal by a fine save from Leutwiler when meeting another Maddison corner.

Maddison was twice thwarted in the last couple of minutes of the first-half, first by a good save from Leutwiler after a rapid break and then by the woodwork as a rasping 25 yard strike struck the post.

Shrewsbury had threatened rarely in the first-half with McGee kept busy only by two Shaun Whalley long-range shots.

But what a transformation after the break. A mad couple of minutes could have seen Posh 2-0 up and then 2-1 down.

First Leutwiler made a miracle save to thwart Taylor who looked certain to score when following up George Moncur’s shot at goal and within 30 seconds Ian Black was heading home a right wing cross at the far post for an unlikely Shrews equaliser.

And then Tafazolli’s shove in the back on Whalley as he burst into the penalty area was penalised both by a penalty and a red card.

But McGee saved the day for Posh with a fine save from Black’s spot-kick.

Shrewsbury dominated the rest of the contest, but neither side looked likely to score again.

Posh will be grateful to McGee, but they should have been out of sight before all the second-half drama.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, George Moncur (sub Hayden White, 62 mins), Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols (sub Deon Moore, 74 mins). Unused substitutes: Nathan Oduwa, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Callum Chettle, Jack Baldwin, Mark Tyler.

Shrewsbury: Shrewsbury: Jayson Leutwiler, Joe Riley, Ryan McGivern, Adam El Abd, Junior Brown, Ian Black, Shaun Whalley (sub Louis Dodds, 72 mins), Jack Grimmer, Antoni Sarcevic (sub Moha Choulay, 80 mins), Gary Deegan, AJ Leitch-Smith (sub Andy Mangan, 74 mins), Unused substitutes: Mark Halstead, Jim O’Brien, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, Olly Lancashire.

Goals: Posh - Edwards (33 mins).

Shrewsbury - Black (55 mins).

Sending-off: Posh - Tafazolli (denying a goal scoring opportunity).

Cautions: Shrewsbury - McGivern (foul), Black (foul).

Referee: Darren Handley 7

Attendance: 4,314 (203 Posh).