MATCH REPORT: Scunthorpe 2, Peterborough United 1: Hughes turns from hero to villain as Posh lose again

Andrew Hughes turned from hero to villain as Peterborough United conceded twice in the final 10 minutes at Scunthorpe today (October 21).

A close-range volley from Hughes following a Marcus Maddison corner gave Posh a 52nd minute lead, an advantage they held on to quite comfortably until a dramatic finale.

Jermaine Anderson of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Funso Ojo of Scunthorpe United. Picture: Joe Dent

First Lee Novak equalised on 80 minutes with a close range header and then Josh Morris scored the winner from the penalty spot after a short Hughes backpass led to a foul by goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on home substitute Simon Church.

Posh were incensed they didn’t win a penalty of their own in added time when Jack Marriott appeared to be fouled by Rory McArdle, but referee Mark Haywood who was derelict in his duty by not sending off one-man Scunthorpe fouling machine Neal Bishop, inexplicably awarded a goal-kick.

For lovers of attractive, attacking footbal, the signs weren’t great before kick off at Glanford Park.

This is the venue with the fewest League One goals this season (12) hosting a game between two teams in ropey form. It was also a blustery day, conditions that always test footballers with limited technique.

Posh started brightly with Gwion Edwards prominent from the left wing-back position, but once a terrific Marcus Maddison set piece had been scooped over the bar by a combination of a Posh player and home goalkeeper Matt Gilks from close range, their threat vanished.

There was some decent approach play, but attacks tended to peter out as soon as Posh approached the 18 yard box.

As a consequence the best opportunity arrived at the other end when a chip to the far post following a half-cleared corner reached McArdle at the far post. He looked odds on to score, but Liam Shephard, recalled to the side in place of injured Ryan Tafazolli, was on on hand to block and clear.

Anthony Grant, who was outstanding in the first half, diverted a cracking strike from Josh Morris wide and in the final seconds of the first-half, Paddy Madden just failed to reach a fine right-wing cross from Duane Holmes.

Scunthorpe should have taken the lead two minutes after the re-start, but Morris blazed over when well placed inside the area.

Another home chance came and went five minutes later when Madden miskicked when unmarked eight yards from goal.

Remarkably, given the run of play, Posh then broke away to take the lead. Shephard won a corner, Maddison struck it deep, and Andrew Hughes arrived to volley into the net.

Posh defended calmy for the most part after conceding, but the home side claimed an equaliser 10 minutes from time when substitute Hakeeb Adelukan’s right wing cross was powered home from close range by Lee Novak.

Scunthorpe had a chance to win the match five minutes from time but substitute Simon Church shot straight at Bond.

But it didn’t matter as Hughes ruined his own and his team’s day with an underhit backpass. Church pounced, Bond tripped him and Morris fired the penalty into the corner.

Referee Heywood then declined to give Marriott a spot-kick at the death, much to the irritation of the player and the Posh fans behind the goal.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Jermaine Anderson (sub Callum Chettle, 69 mins), Leo Da Silva Lopes (sub Ricky Miller, 85 mins), Jack Marriott, Marcus Maddison. Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Michael Doughty, Idris Kanu, Danny Lloyd, Alex Penny.

Scunthorpe: Matt Gilks, Jordan Clarke, Murray Wallace, Rory McArdle, Lewis Butroid (sub Simon Church, 77 mins), Funso Ojo, Neal Bishop, Duane Holmes, Josh Morris (sub Hakeeb Adelukan, 46 mins), Lee Novak, Paddy Madden (sub Kevin van Veen, 60 mins). Unused substitutes: Rory Watson, Tom Hopper, Clayton Lewis, Cameron Burgess.

Goals: Posh - Hughes (52 mins).

Scunny - Novak (80 mins), Morris (pen, 88 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Bond (foul), Shephard (foul).

Scunny - Holmes (foul), Bishop (foul).

Referee: Mark Heywood 5.

Attendance: 4,275 (no Posh figure given)

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.