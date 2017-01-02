MATCH REPORT: Scunthorpe 1, Peterborough United 1: Late own goal delivers an unlikely point for Posh

Peterborough United secured their third, and comfortably the best, 1-1 draw of the festive programme at Scunthorpe today (January 2) thanks to a late own goal.

Posh had huffed and puffed in the second half without seriously threatening an equalising goal until Michael Smith’s deep right wing cross struck home defender Charlie Goode and bounced into the net six minutes from time.

The ball has struck Scunthorpe defender Charlie Goode and ended up in the back of his own net to give Posh a point. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That goal roused Scunthorpe who were denied a winning goal by Luke McGee’s fine save from Jordan Clarke and headed clearances off the goalline by Smith and Andrew Hughes from shots by Paddy Madden and Kevin van Veen.

Scunthorpe had opened the scoring in the final minute of the first half direct from a 20-yard free kick from Josh Morris.

But Posh recovered to increase their unbeaten run to seven matches ahead of their FA Cup date at Chelsea on Sunday (January 8).

Manager Grant McCann surprised many with his team selection, particularly handing recent signing from St Albans, Junior Morias, a debut and starting him up front on his own against a side who have conceded just seven goals at home all season.

Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee is beaten by a superb free kick from Scunthorpe's Josh Morris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

On-loan midfielder Martin Samuelsen also started in a fluid midfield five, but Posh, with the exception of skipper Chris Forrester, passed the ball so poorly they invited pressure from the kick off.

They almost made it to half-time thanks to some doughty defending, indifferent finishing and one remarkable save from McGee, but hauling down Duane Holmes on the edge of the area in added time proved fateful.

Dead-ball king Morris, who had already had one sighter, accepted his second invitation firing the ball past McGee from 20 yards.

The ball flew into the side of the goal protected by McGee, but it’s hard to fault a man who has kept Posh in so many games this season.

Posh substitute Lee Angol battles for the ball with Scunthorpe's Neal Bishop. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Indeed Scunthorpe would have been in front 15 minutes earlier, but for a superb double stop by the Posh ‘keeper.

He saved Hakeeb Adelakun’s low drive with his feet, but the rebound presented van Veen with a virtual open goal six yards from goal. van Veen took careful aim, but McGee appeared from nowhere to deflect the ball over the bar with his boot.

van Veen and strike partner Madden also missed decent chances before Morris, playing at left-back in this game, sent a terrific low cross into the Posh penalty area which somehow eluded everyone.

Posh offered nothing in reply. Morias was poorly served, but lacked the height or mobility to make an impact. The odd break out of defence was inevitably ruined by a poor final pass.

The double substitution of Lee Angol and Leo Da Silva Lopes for Gwion Edwards and Paul Taylor did pep Posh up, but a greater share of possession didn’t lead to an increase in the chances created.

Morias and Da Silva Lopes shot wide from distance, while a handful of set-pieces led to very little.

Until Goode’s bad error saved Posh an unlikely point.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Martin Samuelsen, Gwion Edwards (sub Leo Da Silva Lopes, 46 mins), Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor (sub Lee Angol, 46 mins), Junior Morias (sub Tom Nichols, 80 mins). Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Hayden White, Callum Chettle, Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Scunthorpe: Luke Daniels, Murray Wallace, Jordan Clarke, Charlie Goode, Josh Morris, Neal Bishop, Duane Holmes (sub Stephen Dawson, 66 mins), Sam Mantom, Hakeeb Adelakun (sub Luke Williams, 55 mins), Paddy Madden, Kevin van Veen (sub Jonathan Margetts, 90 mins).

Unused substitutes: Joe Anyon, Scott Wiseman, Tom Hopper, Richie Smallwood.

Goals: Posh - Goode (og, 84 mins).

Scunthorpe - Morris (45 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Tafazolli (foul), Maddison (foul), Hughes (foul).

Referee: Andy Haines 5

Attendance: 4,855 (no Posh figure given, approx 500).