MATCH REPORT: Reserves crushed by £17 million team

Peterborough United Reserves suffered an 8-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in the Central League yesterday (November 15).

The Premier League side sent a starting line-up that cost £17 million to face the Posh fringe players and a couple of triallists, one of whom played in goal and kept the score down with a string of fine saves!

Adil Nabi shoots for Posh reserves against Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh first-team boss Grant McCann was in no mood to discuss the performance of his team, but at least midfielder Brad Inman came through 70 minutes of his competitive club debut unscathed. Inman broke his leg in training soon after joining Posh from Crewe in the summer.

The other good news was restricted to Lee Angol scoring the Posh goal from the penalty spot as he continued his own recovery from a broken ankle.

Brandon Goodship bagged a hat-trick for the Cherries with Marc Pugh (2), Ryan Fraser, Keelan O’Connell and Lys Mousset also on target.

Mousset moved to Bournemouth from Le Havre for £7 million in the summer while £8 million left-back Tyrone Mings was also in action for the visitors.

Posh: Trialist, White, Binnom-Williams, Nabi, Almeida Santos, Cartwright, Inman, Stevens, Trialist, Angol, Oduwa. Subs: Freestone, Stump, Hart, Borg.

Bournemouth: Allsop, Jordan, Harfield, Worthington, Wilson, Mings, Pugh, Handman, Mousset, Goodship, Fraser. Subs: Lee, Stedman, McCarthy, O’Connell, Ndjoli.