MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United youngsters win a county cup

Manager Jack Collison insists his Peterborough United Under 18 side were rewarded for all their hard work with a cup final victory last night (April 25).

Posh beat Brackley 3-0 in the final of the David Joyce Cup - a Northants FA competition - at Wellingborough Whitworth FC thanks to two goals from Leyton Maddison and another from Josh Davison.

Leyton Maddison celebrates the first of his two goals for Posh Under 18s against Brackley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Collison said: “I am delighted for the boys because they played some good football on a tricky surface and, in truth, we could have scored a lot more goals. Layton took his goals very well

“To lift this piece of silverware is reward for all the hard work the lads have put in since the turn of the year. It sets up nicely for the remaining league games and our aim now is to win the Merit League.”

Posh first-team boss Grant McCann watched a game dominated by Posh.

Kasey Douglas, Davison and Morgan Penfold all went close before Maddison opened the scoring with a calm left-foot finish after a good run and low centre from man of the match Aaron Hart.

Jack Gurney in action for Posh Under 18s in the David Joyce Cup Final.

The first year scholar then made it 2-0 with a stunning goal, taking a fine first touch on the edge of the box before firing home a fine volley into the corner with his right-foot.

Posh, who were without first-team squad members Lewis Freestone and Andrea Borg, made it 3-0 in the second half when Davison was in the right place at the right time to fire home after Luke Strachan’s looping header had crashed back off the crossbar.

Coilison’s men pressed for more goals with Ewan Fieldhouse going close.

Goalkeeper Lewis Elsom had made a fine save when the game was still goalless.

Posh: Elsom, Strachan, Cartwright, Garner (sub Connor), Hart (sub R. Douglas), Barker, Maddison, Gurney, Penfold, Davison (sub Fieldhouse), K. Douglas (sub Shackleton).