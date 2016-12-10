MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 5, Chesterfield 2: Five-star Posh are rampant

Peterborough United delivered a superb second-half display to claim three points from their League One game against Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium today (December 10).

Posh enjoyed the perfect start with a goal on 25 seconds through Tom Nichols, but struggled throughout the rest of the first-half against lively opposition.

Posh striker Tom Nichols opens the scoring after 25 seconds against Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Chesterfield took the lead with two goals in five minutes midway through the half before Gwion Edwards equalised with a stunning strike in the first minute of added time.

And that was the catalyst for Posh to dominate the seccond half, prompted by the superb Paul Taylor who replaced injured star Marcus Maddison at the tip of the midfield diamond.

Taylor claimed his first League One goal since August 16, Nichols added his second before Michael Bostwick blasted his first of the season eight minutes from time.

News that Maddison wasn’t fit enough to play was bad news to those who appreciate talent, but if the players were disturbed by his absence they didn’t show it as they took the lead in the first minute.

Posh star Paul Taylor smashes home the third goal against Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All three forward players were involved as well as Nichols, Shaquile Coulthirst and Taylor played accurate passes before the former smacked the ball home from 10 yards.

But, although Chesterfield arrived in 22nd place in League One, their recent form has been okay and scoring goals has not been a problem.

And the visitors showed why by passing the ball smoothly from side to side until working shooting positions.

Tom Anderson sent a powerful header from a corner just wide before Chesterfield scored twice in five minutes.

Ched Evans celebrates his goal for Chesterfield at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh can grumble that both shots from outside the area required deflections before the ball entered Luke McGee’s net, but the vistors were earning the right to shoot and the home defenders weren’t closing down quickly enough.

Ched Evans was the first beneficiary on 22 minutes and Liam O’Neill the second scorer in the 26th minute.

Posh were by now all at sea, but, helped by Chesterfield appearing to become less ambitious, they did drag themselves back into the contest.

Terrific interplay from Taylor and Leo Da Silva Lopes ended with the latter’s cross just evading Coulthirst and a clever Nichols flick was deflected behind for a corner.

But then just as Posh looked likely to take the interval in arrears, up popped Edwards to score a brilliant equaliser from 25 yards.

And the well-time equaliser had the desired effect as Posh picked their game up after the break with the enigmatic Taylor at the heart of most good moments.

He made it 3-2 with a superb thump from the edge of the area after a strong surge forward from inside his own half and a clever exchange of passes with Nichols on 56 minutes.

And on 67 minutes it was Taylor’s fine run and pass that enabled Nichols to finish superbly from just inside the area.

Bostwick completed the scoring eight minutes from time with a smash from outside the penalty area after he was teed up by substitute George Moncur.

Brad Inman arrived as a late substitute for his Posh debut and he almost crowned it with a volleyed goal following another superb cross from Taylor.

There could have been other Posh goals. Coulthirst was denied by a fine save straight after the third goal and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton also saved well from an Andrew Hughes free kick.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards (sub Nathan Oduwa, 87 mins), Leo Da Silva Lopes (sub Brad Inman, 86 mins), Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols, Shaquile Coulthirst (sub George Moncur, 67 mins). Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Ricardo Santos, Callum Chettle.

Chesterfield: Ryan Fulton, Tom Anderson, Laurence Maguire (sub Derek Daly, 72 mins), Connor Dimaio, Ian Evatt, Liam O’Neill, Rai Simons (sub Gboly Ariyibi, 67 mins), Gary Liddle, Jay O’Shea, Jake Beesley (sub Connor Wilkinson 71 mins), Ched Evans. Unused substitutes: Lloyd Allinson, Sam Hird, Christian Dennis, Curtis Morrison.

Goals: Posh - Nichols (1 min & 66 mins), Edwards (45 + 2 mins), Taylor (56 mins), Bostwick (83 mins).

Chesterfield - Evans (22 mins), O’Neill (26 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Bostwick (foul), Inman (foul).

Chesterfield - O’Neill (foul), Daly (foul).

Referee: Nigel Miller 8

Attendance: 5,120 (220 Chesterfield).