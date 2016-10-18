MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 3, Northampton Town 0: Convincing derby win for Posh

It was worth the wait.

Seven years after the last meeting between these great rivals, Peterborough United beat Northampton Town 3-0 at the ABAX Stadium in front of a big crowd who generated a terrific atmosphere throughout.

First-half goals from Shaquile Coulthirst and Cobblers defender Zander Diamond were followed by a late strike from substitute Tom Nichols as Posh overtook their neighbours in the League One table.

The win was deserved, the margin of victory perhaps flattering, but then the visitors didn’t create a worthwhile scoring opportunity in 90 minutes, whereas Posh could have scored further goals.

Both sides reacted to poor weekend defeats by making four chaanges to their starting line-up.

Both sides also fielded three centre-backs, but Posh played one of theirs, Michael Bostwick, in a holding midfield role to allow captain Chris Forrester to play in a more advanced position.

And Posh started much the better, hogging possession and pinning Cobblers into their own half, helped by a strong wind and driving rain.

They passed the ball crisply and the direct running of Paul Taylor and Marcus Maddison caused many issues.

It wasn’t a surprise that Posh went in front after 14 minutes. It was a surprise that Coulthirst grabbed his first goal of the season with a free near post header from Maddison’s corner.

But Cobblers reacted well to falling behind. Their wing-backs found plenty of space in which to operate, but couldn’t find the cross to match their endeavour.

Jack Baldwin produced a brilliant block to thwart Diamond’s fierce strike from a set-piece before Posh scored from another Maddison corner as pressure from Ryan Tafazolli forced Diamond to head into his own net on 37 minutes.

Posh ‘keeper Luke McGee then reacted smartly to hold onto Will Hoskins’ deflected shot and Taylor’s terrific left-foot thump was well saved by visiting ‘keeper Adam Smith.

Gaby Zakuani returned to Posh for the first time since his summer move, but his love of the club didn’t extend to Coulthirst. His first act of the night was to flatten his former team-mate, although Coulthirst’s departure on the stroke of half-time was unrelated to that incident.

Coulthirst’s absence didn’t affect Posh who started the second half strongly. Taylor’s shot from an acute angle was saved by Smith and then the Posh forward should have scored after being freed by Maddison, but he delayed his shot too long and Brendan Maloney was able to make a superb goal-line block.

Cobblers eventually started to assert themselves, but they either crossed poorly or the bouncing ball in the penalty area favoured Posh.

Michael Smith did well to block a far post header from Cobblers substitute JJ Hooper before Posh broke away to score a third goal eight minutes from time.

Substitute Gwion Edwards made a fine run down the right and delivered the perfect cross for Nichols to volley home.

‘3-0 down on your big day out’ sang the Posh fans.

Both sets of supporters observed the minute’s applause for Paul McCann, who died during the Great Eastern Run, perfectly.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes (sub Callum Chettle, 86 mins), Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor (sub Gwion Edwards, 77 mins), Shaquile Coulthirst (sub Tom Nichols, 45 mins). Unused substitutes: George Moncur, Nathan Oduwa, Hayden White, Mark Tyler.

Northampton: Adam Smith; Brendan Moloney, Gaby Zakuani, Zander Diamond, Lewin Nyatanga (sub JJ Hooper, 61 mins), David Buchanan, Joel Byrom (sub John-Joe O’Toole, 46 mins), Sam Hoskins, Marc Richards, Paul Anderson, Alex Revell. Unused substitutes: Harry Beautyman, Alfie Potter, Aaron Phillips, David Cornell, Kenji Gorre.

Goals: Posh - Coulthirst (14 mins), Diamond (og, 37 mins), Nichols (82 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Maddison (foul), Taylor (foul).

Northampton - Byrom (foul), O’Toole (foul).

Referee: Neil Swarbrick.

Attendance: 9,172 (2,172 Northampton).