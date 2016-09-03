MATCH REPORT:: Peterborough United 2, Swindon 2: Baldwin slip hands visitors a point

Posh twice let a lead slip as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Swindon in League One at the ABAX Stadium today (September 3).

A header from Gwion Edwards gave Posh a 36th-minute lead before Swindon equalised from the penalty spot six minutes after the break through Michael Doughty.

Posh man-of-the-match Marcus Maddison skips past the challenge of Swindon's Michael Doughty. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Maddison fired Posh back in front from the spot in the 63rd minute before Baldwin diverted a Doughty cross into his own net 14 minutes from time.

A draw was the least a slick-passing Swindon deserved against a Posh side who struggled to find their best form throughout the 90 minutes.

Posh kept all three of their deadline day loan signings on the substitutes’ bench. They were spectators as were most of the Posh starting line-up for the first half an hour as Swindon waeved their merry away around them with pretty passing patterns.

The Robins are playing the 3-5-2 system that took them all the way to the League One play-off final two seasons ago. They pass patiently and then incisively, but for the first half at least they lacked a cutting edge or the ability to deliver a decent cross.

Posh striker Tom Nichols closes down Swindon 'keeper Lawrence Vigouroux. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And that enabled Posh to do far more with much less. For most of the first period they were slow on and off the ball. The tempo was not what manager Grant McCann would have wanted or expected, but the Posh boss has a lethal weapon up his sleeve in the form of Maddison’s set-piece ability.

Maddison was rather fortunate to win a 36th-minute free kick when Lloyd Jones looked to have won the ball from him cleanly, but there was nothing lucky about his inch-perfect delivery which Edwards nodded home from close range.

Swindon were soon back in the ascendancy, but continued to fritter away excellent attacking positions, most notably in the last minute when John Goddard screwed his shot wide of the post.

Posh did up the tempo at the start of the second half and a strong run by Edwards led to Paul Taylor’s shot getting cleared off the line.

But Swindon still deserved their first equaliser from the penalty spot after Doughty’s shot was charged down by Michael Bostwick. Only John Terry among England centre-backs can get away with such blatant handballs and Doughty converted the spot-kick with ease.

Posh responded well and Chris Forrester’s reward for chasing an overhit Taylor cross was to be tripped by Swindon substitute Sean Murray enabling Maddison to shoot Posh back in front from the penalty spot.

But back came Swindon again and when Taylor lost possession in the middle of the park 14 minutes from time the ball was eventually transferred to Doughty whose shot was diverted into his own net by the sliding Jack Baldwin.

Jermaine Anderson, playing as an emergency right-back, struck a low left foot shot that was well saved by Swindon ‘keeper Lawrence Vigouroux at his near post.

Both sides pressed for a winner, but clear cut chances remained elusive.

Visiting substitute Luke Norris came closest to pinching a winner with a low drive that flashed across the goal in added time.

Posh: Mark Tyler, Jermaine Anderson, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards (sub George Moncur, 60 mins), Paul Taylor, Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols (sub Nathan Oduwa, 76 mins). Unused substitutes: Luke McGee, Ryan Tafazolli, Deon Moore, Callum Chettle, Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Swindon: Lawrence Vigouroux, Darnell Furlong, Louis Thompson, Lloyd Jones; Bradley Barry, Conor Thomas, Anton Rodgers (sub Sean Murray, 58 mins), Michael Doughty, James Brophy (sub Brendan Ormonde-Ottewill, 80 mins), John Goddard (sub Luke Norris, 70 mins), Nathan Delfouneso. Unused substitutes: Tom Smith, Ellis Iandolo, Jermaine Hylton.

Goals: Posh - Edwards (36 mins), Maddison (pen, 63 mins)

Swindon - Doughty (pen, 51 mins), Baldwin (og, 76 mins),

Cautions: Posh - Edwards (foul).

Swindon - Jones (foul).

Referee: Tim Robinson 7

Attendance: 4,501 (255 Swindon).


