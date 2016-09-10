MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 2-2 Port Vale - Late penalty heartbreak again for Posh

For the second time this season a late penalty denied Peterborough United in injury time as Port Vale escaped the ABAX with a 2-2 draw.

Just as they had been denied a point at Oxford so they were a denied win here after Andrew Hughes was penalised for blocking a goal-bound shot with his arm.

The left-back saw red and Alex Jones tucked in the penalty after 94 minutes.

Jones had given his side a sixth minute lead, but it had looked like being a day to savour for George Moncur.

Making his first start for Posh after signing on loan from Barnsley, he score two minutes after Jones’ opener and 10 minutes before his late leveller to give his side what had appeared a deserved win.

The late sucker punch was a harsh lesson for debut Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee who is on loan from Spurs.

McGee and Moncur were joined by Michael Smith as the three changes in the starting line-up from last week’s 2-2 draw against Swindon.

Posh boss Grant McCann had called on his side to get stuck into their opponents, so he must have been angry at how easy it was for Vale to take the lead.

Ben Purkiss sent in a floaty cross from the right, Nathan Smith rose highest to head back across goal, and Jones had time to rifle home from 10 yards before telling the home crowd to be quiet.

Jones’ joy was short-lived though. Two minutes later Marcus Maddison played a neat ball into the feet of Moncur who shifted away from the defence and fired low into the far corner with his right foot from around 16 yards out.

Jerome Thomas then curled over for Vale before the game settled into a more sedate pattern.

Posh saw more of the ball and spent most of the half trying to find space in the visitors’ defence.

Chris Forrester had a shot from 25 yards out deflect for a corner, and Jermaine Anderson linked-up with Moncur but his shot was blocked for a corner.

Unfortunately for Anderson he was soon hobbling off to be replaced by Leo Da Silva Lopes, and just before half-time Vale sent a warning to Posh who once again slackly defended a cross into the area.

This time McGee saved Smith’s header which lacked power.

Moncur continued to dominate the play after the break. He took Hughes’ pass and ran in down the left before passing back to the left-back, but his shot was too near to Jak Alnwick who made a good save.

It was a great chance for Posh and they were nearly punished after the ball was lost in midfield, but Martin Paterson’s low shot was straight at McGee.

Nichols had two good chances to score but both times he could not find the target. First he headed over an Edwards cross, then when substitute Paul Taylor glided to the by-line and pulled the ball back to the striker he shot wide when it looked easier to score.

Edwards then had a shot blocked by Ben Purkiss to continue the home side’s frustration, but the goal finally came when Nichols diverted Taylor’s cross into the path of Moncur, and from inside the area his low shot beat the diving Alnwick.

McGee then had to save well with his legs from Thomas after the ball deflected into his path.

But with injury time almost up, Smith had a shot for Vale which looked set to go in, only for Hughes to block it, illegally according to the linesman.

After he was given his marching orders, Jones sent McGee the wrong way to make it another frustrating afternoon for McCann.

Posh: (4-2-3-1): Luke McGee, Michael Smith (sub Hayden White, 66 minutes), Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson (sub Leo Da Silva Lopes, 43 mins), Marcus Maddison (sub Paul Taylor, 65 minutes), George Moncur, Gwion Edwards, Tom Nichols.

Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Ryan Tafazolli, Deon Moore, Nathan Oduwa.

Port Vale: (4-2-3-1): Jak Alnwick, Ben Purkiss, Remie Streete, Nathan Smith, Kjell Knops, Anthony Grant. Paulo Tavares (sub Sebastien Amoros, 85 minutes), Sam Foley (sub Quentin Pereira, 81 minutes), Alexander Jones, Jerome Thomas. Martin Paterson (sub Rigino Cicilia, 66 minutes).

Unused substitutes: Miguel Santos, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Sam Hart, Francisco Kiko.

Goals: Posh (Moncur 8, 84 minutes), Vale (Jones 6 and pen 90+4 minutes)

Red: Posh - Hughes (handball).

Cautions: Posh - Da Silva Lopes (foul), Bostwick (foul) Port Vale - Grant (foul), Paterson (foul), Jones (foul).

Referee: Graham Horwood 5.

Attendance: 4,711 (280 Vale fans).