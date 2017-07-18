MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 1, Ipswich 3: Jack off the mark, but defensive improvement required

It’s already pretty obvious where Peterborough United improvement is required.

It’s been fun to report on the lively Posh attacking, the speed of the forward line and some pleasingly clinical finishing.

Posh striker Junior Morias battles for possession with Tristan Nydam of Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But goals are being leaked with alarming regularly at the other end. That’s 11 conceded in four games now and four of those of those goals were scored by non-league opposition.

Posh started brightly here with Jack Marriott capitalising on some superb wide play by Gwion Edwards to claim his first goal for a new club (against the club he started his career with) from close range.

But Ipswich, who played slick football throughout this two-hour match, were 3-1 ahead by the time the entire line-ups were changed, and the latter two goals were entirely avoidable.

David McGoldrick’s equaliser on 22 minutes arrived courtesy of a fortunate deflection, but Joe Garner was given the freedom of the ABAX to nod home on 41 minutes and the same player took adv antage of a shocking clearance kick from neww number one goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to exchange passes with Manchester City loanee Bersant Celina before making it 3-1 six minutes later.

Bond did make a superb stop to deny Celina before the break and moments after Marriott’s quest for a second goal had been thwarted by a goal-line clearance from Jordan Spence.

Posh defended better in the second hour, but also showed less attacking intent with Ricky Miller’s post-shaver following a fine Callum Chettle pass the best moment for the home side.

Nuneaton triallist defender Alex Penny was part of a Posh clean sheet, while 15 year-old Harrison Burrows came on late on.

Posh first 60 minutes: Bond, Tafazolli, Baldwin, Hughes, Edwards, H.Anderson, Lloyd, Forrester, Doughty, Morias, Marriott.

Posh second 60 minutes: Tibbetts, Freestone, Penny, Cartwright, Chettle, Maddison, Bostwick, Grant, Douglas, Miller, Borg (sub Burrows, 102 mins).

Goals; Posh - Marriott (13 mins)

Ipswich - McGoldrick (22 mins), Garner (41 mins & 47 mins)

Referee: Darren Deadman

Attendance: (1500 approx)