MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 1, Gillingham 1: Posh lose top six spot after conceding late on

Peterborough United lost their place in the top six of League One after conceding a 92nd minute equaliser at home to Gillingham today (December 26).

Lee Angol’s first goal of the season on 78 minutes looked to have delivered Posh a Boxing Day win, but a fine finish from centre-back Baily Cargill rescued a point for the visitors.

Posh ultimately paid the penalty for missing a succession of chances. They also sat too deep after taking the lead and invited pressure which ultimately cost them dear.

Both sides ignored a very flat atmosphere to start brightly. It would have been 2-2 after 20 minutes, but for poor Posh finishing and the excellence of home goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Gills midfielder Bradley Dack caused several problems, skinning opponents with ease, but failing to find an accurate final ball or killer strike at goal.

McGee beat away a second-minute shot from Dack before denying Jay Emmanuel-Thomas with his feet from close range. McGee also threw himself across goal to thwart Scott Wagstaff and made a catch from a close-range Max Ehmer volley look very easy.

But Posh also threatened despite having less possession. Ryan Tafazolli was free to meet an excellent Marcus Maddison corner, but powered his header straight at visiting left-back Paul Konchesky when it looked easier to score.

From the following corner Tafazolli was again unmarked, but sent a tougher chance wide of goal. Three minutes later a deft pass from Gwion Edwards freed Tom Nichols, but he stroked the ball embarrassingly wide after spurning an obvious chance to take a touch.

Posh faded towards the end of the half as Maddison lost his range from set-pieces and the rest of the team’s passing became very ragged.

Gillingham were much the more threatening and one flowing pass saw Dack’s sidefooted opportunity from six yards well blocked by Michael Smith.

Posh started the second-half in better form, but unfortunately Nichols’ day continued to be poor. Edwards sent the striker through on goal, his first shot was saved by Gills’ keeper Stuart Nelson, but the rebound fell kindly only for Nicholls to drag a great chance well wide.

Posh eventually gained control of the match despite playing below their best and looked to have sealed the win when Nichols played Angol through. His first effort was well saved by Nelson, but he tucked the rebound away superbly off the inside of a post.

But Posh then switched off. Surrendered possession too easily and sat back.

They looked to have got away with it, but when a corner was half-cleared the ball was returned into the area and Cargill hooked a lovely volley past the impressive McGee.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison (sub George Moncur, 67 mins), Shaquile Coulthirst (sub Lee Angol, 61 mins), Tom Nichols. Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Ricardo Santos, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Brad Inman, Nathan Oduwa.

Gillingham: Stuart Nelson, Ryan Jackson, Max Ehmer, Paul Konchesky, Baily Cargill, Scott Wagstaff, Jake Hessenthaler, Josh Wright, Bradley Dack, Cody McDonald (sub, Nouble, 74 mins), Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. Unused substitutes: Tom Hadler, Adedeji Oshilaja, Rory Donnelly, Billy Knott, Darren Oldaker, Mark Byrne.

Posh - Angol (78 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Da Silva Lopes (foul).

Gillingham - Wright (foul).

Referee: Graham Horwood 8

Attendance: 6,239 (420 Gillingham).