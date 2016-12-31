MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 1, Coventry 1: Bostwick rescues a point for Posh

Peterborough United delivered a stunning finale to grab a point against lowly Coventry at the ABAX Stadium today (December 31).

Michael Bostwick’s 93rd-minute header from a superb Marcus Maddison cross rescued a draw against a Coventry side who had led from the 19th minute through skipper Jordan Willis.

Michael Bostwick's header finds the corner of the bet to give Posh a draw against Coventry. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a cause for relief rather than celebration though. Coventry arrived at the ABAX having lost their last seven League One matches and having won just once away from home all season.

But Posh delivered a fractured, impotent display, only forcing visiting ‘keeper Lee Burge into one decent save when substitute Maddison left fly with a half volley 20 minutes from time.

Maddison perked Posh up and his late corner was also headed wide by Michael Bostwick before the same players combined, after a fine pass from another sub Shaquile Coulthirst, to claim the last-gasp leveller.

Credit to Coventry though. They were superbly organised defensively and in left-winger Kyel Reid they owned the game’s biggest threat.

Posh star Marcus Maddison is stopped in tracks by Coventry defender Dion Kelly-Evans. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh started the game knowing a win would elevate them into the top six. Facing a Coventry side in such hopeless form, opportunity was certainly knocking.

But Grant McCann’s men delivered a confused 45-minute performance. Coventry’s simple tactic of sticking everyone behind the ball and breaking at pace completely befuddled the home side who were fortunate to reach the break only one goal behind.

That arrived on 19 minutes when Lee Angol, making his first League One start of the season, failed to clear a corner and Michael Smith’s hesitation proved fatal, enabling Willis to bundle the ball home from close range.

Reid, who proved dymanic at the ABAX Stadium last season when a Bradford City player, again looked sharp and he twice delivered crosses that Posh had to scramble clear.

Posh striker Lee Angol takes on the Coventry defence. Photo: David Lowndes.

In contrast Posh were laboured in possession and threatened only occasionally. Paul Taylor kept picking the ball up in deep positions and kept losing it before he could find penetration, while Leo Da Silva Lopes had a spell when everything he touched went wrong.

Angol’s surge into the penalty area on the half hour was impressive, but his decision to keep the ball rather than pass to Tom Nichols was less so.

Nichols then accepted a long pass, powered into the penalty area, but slipped the ball behind Angol who was waiting for a tap-in.

Posh improved slightly after the break, but they couldn’t sustain pressur, Too many passes and crosses were misplaced.

Angol’s header from a deep Forrester cross was held by Burge early on in the half and the last chance looked to have gone when Ryan Tafazolli’s shot just failed to beat Burge.

But up stepped Bostwick to convert a cross from the king of the assists Maddison.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes (sub Callum Chettle, 66 mins), Paul Taylor (sub Marcus Maddison, 65 mins), Lee Angol, Tom Nichols. Unused substitutes: Shaquile Coulthirst,Mark Tyler, Brad Inman, Hayden White, Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Coventry: Lee Burge, Jordan Willis, Jordan Turnball, Lewis Page (sub Dion Kelly-Evans, 46 mins), Jamie Sterry, Andy Rose, Kyel Reid, Chris McCann, George Thomas (sub Jody Jones, 64 mins), Marcus Tudgay (sub Marvin Sordell, 77 mins), Ben Stevenson. Unused substitutes: Riece Charles-Cook, Gael Bigirimana, Ruben Lameiras, Daniel Agyei.

Goals:

Posh: Bostwick (90 + 3 mins).

Coventry: Willis (19 mins).

Cautions:

Posh: Da Silva Lopes (foul), Bostwick (foul).

Coventry: Tudgay (foul)

Referee: John Brooks 7

Attendance: 5,806 (529 Coventry).