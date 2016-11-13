MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 1, Bolton 0: Smith stunner shoots McCann’s men up to fifth

Peterborough United shot up to fifth-place in League One with a terrific 1-0 win over Bolton at the ABAX Stadium today (November 13).

Right-back Michael Smith’s first goal of the season - a brilliant strike from 25 yards - delivered victory against a team who had been in outstanding form.

Bolton pushed Posh back for long periods after the break, but Grant McCann’s men defended superbly against a succession of long balls.

Bolton had won their last five League One matches, with Posh starting on the back of three wins in a row in all competitions, but anyone expecting a feast of attacking football would have been disappointed in the first 45 minutes.

Posh were the better team, while Bolton were appalling, relying on long throws, long balls and set plays in the vague direction of a load of big blokes.

Shaquile Coulthirst might have scored in the second minute with a headed opportunity from Marcus Maddison’s cross and the striker spurned another half-chance in the 20th minute following Chris Forrester’s neat pass.

But, just as the game descended into a scrappy, messy, poorly-officiated contest, Smith delivered a moment of sheer quality.

The crossfield pass by Leo Da Silva Lopes in the 27th minute was pretty impressive, but Smith’s instant control and fierce hit into the roof the Bolton net was quite brilliant.

The Sky TV commentator rather ungraciously blamed Bolton ‘keeper Ben Alnwick, the former Posh number one had been an early replacement for Mark Howard who dislocated a thumb after catching Coulthirst in the head attempting a quick throw out.

The rest half petered out with Posh comfortable at the back, confident in the knowledge Michael Bostwick would wipe out any danger in front of them.

Bolton improved after the break - they could hardly have been worse - but Luke McGee was only called into action once when Josh Vela’s 30 yard strike almost squirmed through his hands.

Bolton created half chances, but Bostwick blocked one good strike, apparently with his hands, and Ryan Tafazolli was brave to keep out a close-range shot from visiting star man Zach Clough.

Posh had their moments with Forrester wasting one great chance by failing to shoot when well placed.

This report will be updated later today.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester (sub Gwion Edwards, 85 mins), Leo D Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Shaquile Coulthirst (sub Paul Taylor, 69 mins), Tom Nichols (sub Lee Angol, 69 mins). Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Ricardo Santos, Jerome Binnom-Williams, George Moncur.

Bolton: Mark Howard (sub Ben Alnwick, 11 mins), Lawrie Wilson, Mark Beevers, David Wheater, Andrew Taylor, Tom Thorpe (sub Chris Taylor, 66 mins)., Josh Vela, Liam Trotter, Zach Clough, Sammy Ameobi (sub James Henry, 85 mins), Gary Madine. Unused substitutes: Lewis Buxton, Dean Moxey, Jamie Proctor, Derik Osede.

Goals: Posh - Smith (27 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Coulthirst (unsportsmanlike conduct).

Referee: Jeremy Simpson 6

Attendance: 4,870 (480 Bolton).