MATCH REPORT: Own goals help Peterborough United to victory

Peterborough United Reserves received more than a helping hand in their victory at Southend today (April 4).

Brad Inman’s early goal was followed by two own goals as Posh won an entertaining clash 3-2.

Andrew Hughes makes a tackle for Posh Reserves at Southend. Photo: Nicky Hayes Photography.

Trialist ‘keeper Jack Rose (he’s a 22 year-old from West Brom) kept Posh 1-0 in front at the break with a couple of smart stops, but was powerless to stop experienced striker David Mooney equalising 10 minutes into the second-half.

Rose again came to Posh’s rescue before Jordan Williams put through his own net to give the visitors the lead again.

Posh survived a remarkable incident 15 minutes from time when a low Jack Bridge shot hit both posts before Nico Cotton also struck the woodwork from the rebound.

Southend ‘keeper Harry Seaden sealed the Posh win when punching into his own net making a last-gasp penalty from Harry Phillips irrelevant.

Posh midfielder Adil Nabi makes a tackle in Southend. Photo: Nicky Hayes photography.

Rose, who had conceded the spot-kick, almost made amends by saving it.

Posh: Rose, Hart, Cartwright, Freestone, Chettle, Hughes (c), Inman, Nabi, Penfold, Borg, Davison. Substitutes: Elsom, Gurney, Fieldhouse, Goode, Douglas.