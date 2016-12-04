MATCH REPORT: Notts County 2, Peterborough United 2: High drama as late twist denies 10-man Posh

Peterborough United conceded a last-minute equaliser in their second round FA Cup tie at Notts County today (December 3).

But a dramatic finale didn’t tell half the story as Posh led 2-0 after 15 minutes, conceded a goal two minutes before the break and then immediately lost striker Lee Angol to a red card.

Couty laid seige to the Posh goal for the entire second-half and finally scored a scruffy equaliser in the 92nd minute following a goalmouth scramble from a corner through Louis Laing.

And yet there was still time for Posh to break down the other end and be denied a blatant penalty when a cross from Andrew Hughes was stopped by a County hand.

Referee Ben Toner was abused loudly by the impressive Posh support when he blew the final whistle moments later.

Posh started the game as though a seventh win in eight outings to this ground was a formality.

Leo Da Silva Lopes, who celebrated his 18th birthday a few days earlier, scored with a terrific thump from 20 yards in the third minute and Gwion Edwards cracked home a second goal on 15 minutes after a fine piece of skill from Paul Taylor.

But from looking like they would score every time they went forward - Da Silva Lopes missed a great chance after a Maddison pass - they started playing very casually and invited pressure from a home side who looked decent going forward.

Adam Campbell had missed an open goal in between the two Posh goals when a free kick arrived at his feet at the far post and Michael O’Connor’s free-kick drew a fine save from Luke McGee.

And County found the goal they deserved two minutes before the break when Campbell was given all the time he needed to finish neatly into the corner from 20 yards.

And Posh were soon deeper in trouble when Lee Angol was dismissed for reacting too angrily when home defender Matt Tootle cynically pulled him back.

Angol probably wouldn’t win an appeal against the red card, but Tootle escaped scot free and bizarrely was even awarded the free kick by the dismal Toner.

And County took advantage of the extra man to dominate the second period as a succession of crosses were headed clear by outstanding centre-backs Ryan Tafazolli and Michael Bostwick.

Jonathan Forte and Vadine Oliver both came close and Luke McGee saved well from Campbell and another O’Connor free kick.

And when substitute Aaron Collins struck the crossbar from 10 yards eight minutes from time it looked like Posh had survived until a last-gasp corner was fluffed into the corner of McGee’s net with the help of a kind deflection.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison (sub Shaquile Coulthirst, 58 mins), Lee Angol, Paul Taylor (sub Tom Nichols, 58 mins), Unused substitutes: Brad Inman, Nathan Oduwa, Ricardo Santos, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Mark Tyler.

Notts County: Adam Collin, Matt Tootle, Carl Dickenson, Richard Duffy, Louis Laing, Michael O’Connor, Graham Burke (sub Jon Stead, 72 mins), Rob Millsom. Vadaine Oliver (sub Aaron Collins, 77 mins), Jonathan Forte, Adam Campbell. Unused substitutes: Alan Smith, Scott Loach, Elliott Hewitt, Haydn Hollis, Genaro Snijders.

Goals: Posh - Da Silva Lopes (3 mins), Edwards (15 mins), McGee (time wasting)

County - Campbell (43 mins), Laing (90 + 2 mins).

Sending-off: Posh - Angol (violent conduct).

Cautions: County - O’Connor (foul), Oliver (unsportsmanlike conduct), Duffy (foul), Campbell (foul),

Referee: Ben Toner 4

Attendance: 3,940 (1,690 Posh).