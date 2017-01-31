MATCH REPORT: Morias on the mark twice in second string victory

Junior Morias displayed his goal-scoring prowess as Peterborough United reserves beat Barnet 4-2 in a Central League Cup fixture at the Mick George Training Academy today (January 31).

Morias delivered two classy finishes in a four-goal first-half showing by a team under the care of Posh legend David Farrell, and more importantly under the watchful eye of first-team boss Grant McCann.

New Posh professional Morgan Penfold scored in a reserve team win against Barnet.

“They were two excellent finishes,” McCann stated. “Junior hasn’t had the opportunity to show us his ability in front of goal in the first-team, but he is cool and composed when chances arrive.

“We only had three senior players in the team today and Junior, Brad Inman and Callum Chettle all did well.

“Morgan Penfold and Lewis Freestone played well, while under 16 player Kyle Barker also caught the eye when he came on.”

Under 18 midfielder Harry Baldry opened the scoring from a Freestone cross in the second minute for Posh and Morias was soon doubling the advantage with a clinical strike.

A superb right-foot volley into the top corner from Morias made it 3-0 and penfold completed a superb personal week by adding a fourth goal after a fine move involving youth team players Danny Jarvis and Barker. Penfold signed a two-and-a-half year professional contract at Posh on Saturday (January 28).

Barnet came into the game in the second-half, but Posh ‘keeper Dion Henry was in top form, despite conceding goals to David Tutonda and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Posh: Henry, Jarvis, Cartwright, Connor, Freestone, Chettle, Baldry (sub Barker), Inman (sub Hart), Borg (sub Maddison), Morias (sub Davison), Penfold.