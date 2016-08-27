MATCH REPORT: MK Dons 0 Peterborough United 2: All-round excellence from Posh

Peterborough United delivered an outstanding all-round display to triumph 2-0 in League One at fierce rivals MK Dons today (August 27).

A second-minute strike from Andrew Hughes and an own goal from George Baldock 20 minutes from time delivered three well-deserved points for Grant McCann’s men.

Andrew Hughes (right) scores the first Posh goal. Picture: Joe Dent

Both goals arrived from free-kicks taken by Marcus Maddison.

Posh boss McCann called for a better start to a match, but even he must have been surprised at a goal after just 67 seconds.

Left-back Hughes won a free-kick with a driving run and was then on the end of Maddison’s superb delivery to poke the ball home from close range.

The goal sparked some fluent exchanges between two sides committed to a passing game on a superb surface.

MK Dons buzzed around the Posh area and tried to get Daniel Powell one-on-one with opposing right-back Michael Smith as often as possible, but they couldn’t create scoring chances.

Only when Nicky Maynard broke the offside trap and slipped the ball to Powell did 39-year-old Posh ‘keeper Mark Tyler come under threat, but the veteran reacted brilliantly to throw himself in front of the shot.

Michael Bostwick produced fine blocks and interceptions, but Posh also looked decent on the break with Paul Taylor, Maddison and Tom Nichols all making clever runs.

Maddison saw two shots from distance well held by home ‘keeper David Martin and sent another just wide, while Taylor spurned the opportinuty to play Maddison through on goal following a quick break from an MK corner.

McCann started 17 year-old Leo Da Silva Lopes in midfield ahead of Jermaine Anderson and the teenager responded with a terrific opening 45 minutes full of composure, vision and fine dribbling skills.

Posh were largely dominant in the second-half, although they added their second goal during the home side’s best spell of the game, 20 minutes from time.

Michael Bostwick had just had to react smartly to stop Maynard reaching Powell’s cross when a foul on Hughes at the other end led to George Baldock heading a Maddison free kick powerfully into his own net.

Captain Chris Forrester was outstanding for Posh and his chipped cross on the hour was nodded goalwards by Gwion Edwards, only for Martin to make a fine save.

Martin was again impressive in injury time when thwarting Maddison and substitute Callum Chettle in quick succession.

Posh: Mark Tyler, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards (sub Jermaine Anderson, 90 mins), Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor (sub Callum Chettle, 74 mins), Tom Nichols (sub Shaquile Coulthirst, 85 mins). Unused substitutes: Dion Curtis-Henry, Ricardo Santos, Jermaine Anderson, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Deon Moore.

MK Dons: David Martin, George Baldock, Dean Lewington, Joe Walsh, Paul Downing, Ed Upson (sub Dean Bowditch, 56 mins), Samir Carruthers, Darren Potter, George C Williams (sub Ben Reeves, 56 mins), Daniel Powell, Nicky Maynard (sub Kabonga Tshimanga, 78 mins). Unused substitutes: Lee Nicholls, Scott Wootton, George B Williams, Giorgio Rasulo,

Goals: Posh - Hughes (2 mins), Baldock (og, 71 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Taylor (foul).

MK Dons - Walsh (foul), Downing (foul), Lewington (foul).

Referee: Mark Heywood 8.

Attendance: 10,261 (2,171 Posh).

