MATCH REPORT: Miller primed for Peterborough United first-team debut

Peterborough United summer signing Ricky Miller is primed and ready for his first-team debut on Saturday (September 9).

The 28 year-old striker is finally free of suspension and should be in the matchday squad for the League One game against Bradford City at the ABAX Stadium.

Miller has kept match fit by playing in reserve team friendlies. He played 75 minutes of today’s 2-0 win over Kidderminster at the Nene Park Academy training ground.

Goals in the final 20 minutes from young centre-back Sam Cartwright and livewire forward Danny Lloyd earned Posh a comfortable win. Cartwright headed home at the far post form a corner before Lloyd delivered a high class finish into the top corner.

The attitude of the players and the form of Miller pleased manager Grant McCann.

“It was a wet and windy afternoon at the training ground,” McCann stated. “And reserve team games are never easy in those circumstances.

“But the attitude of our players was first class. We played well and deserved to win.

“Ricky will come into the first-team squad for the Bradford game. He was our first signing of the summer. We brought him here to score goals and win matches for us. I’m excited by the attacking options we now have in the team.”

Posh Reserves: Conor O’Malley, Sam Cartwright, Alex Penny, Andrew Hughes, Liam Shephard, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Morgan Penfold, Ricky Miller, Danny Lloyd, Luke Strachan.