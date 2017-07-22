MATCH REPORT: Lincoln 2, Peterborough United 3: Jack attack is too much for the Imps

Peterborough United look set to start their first League One match of the season with two bang-in-form strikers up top.

Jack Marriott’s brace in a 3-2 friendly win at Lincoln City today (July 22) makes it three goals in three friendly outings for the former Luton man.

Marcus Maddison charges past Matthew Briggs of Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That’s one goal fewer than Junior Morias has managed. If Ricky Miller, who has made a free-scoring start to his Posh career, wasn’t suspended for the first six matches of the season, manager Grant McCann would have a real selection headache,

That’s for another day. For now Posh’s work in the close season transfer market and that of Morias’ fitness coach looks like paying immediate dividends.

Marriott looked very sharp at Sincil Bank. He smacked Posh 2-0 up with a 25-yard drive in the 12th minute.

Gwion Edwards had already tapped in a terrific free kick from Marcus Maddison at the far post to reward a bright Posh start to the game.

Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards celebrates his early goal at Lincoln.

And, following a fight-back from the home who levelled with goals from Matt Green and Josh Ginnelly, Marriott won the game six minutes from time when he collected a neat pass from Michael Doughty and converted from the edge of the penalty area.

Morias also came close with a couple of smart efforts, while Le Da Silva Lopes saw a goalbound shot well blocked. Maddison enjoyed his brightest display of pre-season.

Posh were less comfortable defensively although the Green goal before the break arrived following a blatant push on goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Substitute Ginnelly equalised against the run of play as Lincoln failed to improve despite the arrival as a half-time substitute of their recent big-name signing, one Michael Bostwick.

Posh: Bond, Baldwin, Hughes, Tafazolli, Doughty, Grant, Maddison, Da Silva Lopes, Edwards, Morias, Marriott. Unused subs: Tibbetts, Hart, Barker, Burrows.

Lincoln: Farman, Long, Briggs, Waterfall, Raggett, Maguire-Drew (Sub Ginnelly 62 mins), Arnold (sub Anderson 62 mins), Knott (sub Whitehouse 62min), Woodyard, Rhead (sub Bostwick 46 mins), Green (sub Palmer 62 mins).

Goals: Posh - Edwards (3 mins), Marriott (12 & 84 mins)

Lincoln - Green (41 mins), Ginnelly (72 mins).

Attendance: 2,322 (187 Posh).

A Posh XI won 4-1 at United Counties Premier Division Deeping Rangers this afternoon.

Ricky Miller scored twice with Danny Lloyd and Morgan Penfold also on target.

Michael Gash replied late on for Deeping.