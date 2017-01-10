MATCH REPORT: Junior at the double and Ball makes debut in Peterborough United win

Junior Morias struck in the final minute to give Peterborough United a 3-2 win over Colchester United in their Central League match at the Mick George Academy today (January 10).

The recent signing from St Albans delivered a fine finish after substitute Mathew Stevens had nodded the ball into his path.

New Posh loan signing Dominic Ball. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Morias, who was ineligible to play in the FA Cup tie at Chelsea on Sunday (January 8), also scored the first goal in the 20th minute, just two minutes after Tariq Issa had fired Colchester in front.

Issa shot the visitors back into lead before half-time and Posh ‘keeper Dion Henry had to make a fine save to keep out a third Colchester goal soon after the re-start.

Transfer-listed Shaquile Coulthirst headed Posh level for a second time just past the hour mark.

New loan signing Dominic Ball played the full 90 minutes.

“Dominic did fine,” Posh boss Grant McCann stated. “He’s a ball-playing centre-back who can also play in the centre of midfield. Sometimes he over-plays, but we can coach that out of him.

“The whole team performed well. Junior played because he hadn’t been involved at the weekend and he looked sharp.

“And I will use Shaquile while he is still with us. He did well in the first-team without scoring too many goals, but he was part of a team who enjoyed a fine run of form.

“We’ve mutually agreed that he tries to find another club, but if he stays he will be in contention for a first-team place.”

Posh; Henry, White, Goode, Ball, Binnom-Williams, Nabi, Inman, Chettle, Samuelsen, Morias, Coulthirst. Substitutes: Elsom, Cartwright, Freestone, Borg, Stevens